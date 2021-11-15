Polish police find body of young Syrian near border

CROSSING ATTEMPTS: The Polish Border Guard said that Belarusian soldiers had given migrants tear gas, and at one point, began destroying a temporary border barrier

AP, WARSAW





Polish police on Saturday said that the body of a young Syrian man was found in the woods near the border with Belarus, the latest victim in a political standoff at the EU’s eastern border.

The regime in Minsk has for months been encouraging illegal migration across its border into the EU nations of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. All three countries are reinforcing their frontiers, seeking to block the newly opened migration route, and the situation is growing more dangerous as winter approaches.

Polish police said the body of a Syrian man who was about 20 years old was found a day earlier near the village of Wolka Terechowska.

Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the border with Belrus near Kuznica, Poland, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

The exact cause of death could not be determined, they said, adding that an autopsy would be performed.

It brings the death toll now to at least nine reported victims in the migration encouraged by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Many of the migrants are from Syria, Iraq or elsewhere in the Middle East — people seeking to flee conflict and hopelessness for the prospect of better lives in Europe.

The crisis is creating another point of tension between the West and Belarus, and by extension with its closest ally, Russia.

Although Russia this week sent nuclear-capable strategic bombers and paratroopers to patrol over Belarus in a show of support, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied allegations of being involved in creating the flow of migrants to Europe.

“I want everyone to know that we have nothing to do with it. Everyone is trying to impose any responsibility on us for any reason and for no reason at all,” Putin said in excerpts released on Saturday of an interview with state TV that was to be broadcast in full yesterday.

He said that no Russian aviation companies carry the migrants to Belarus, and also lashed out at the West as a root cause for the crisis, with military operations in Iraq and elsewhere that have led to continued conflict in the region.

“Is it Belarus that pioneered these problems, or what? No, these are causes that were created by the Western countries themselves, including European countries,” Putin said.

A large number of migrants are in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of the border in frigid conditions.

Polish authorities report daily new attempts by the migrants to breach the border, and the situation shows no signs of ending soon.

Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that Lukashenko on Saturday ordered the military to set up tents at the border where food and other humanitarian aid can be gathered and distributed to the migrants.

The Polish Border Guard on Saturday morning said that, in one case, Belarusian soldiers began destroying a temporary border barrier near the Polish village of Czeremcha and used laser beams to blind Polish security services.

Nearby, a group of about 100 migrants and refugees waited to cross the border.

“Belarusians equipped the foreigners with tear gas, which was used toward the Polish services,” the Border Guard said, saying the Poles stopped the attempts to cross.