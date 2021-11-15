Cape Town’s homeless wage legal battle with city

AFP, CAPE TOWN





It is a stormy morning, and a line of trucks is rumbling toward a Cape Town bridge.

Suddenly awake, a group of homeless people leap to their feet and hastily assemble their few belongings, tattered tents flapping in the wind. A “clean-up operation” is under way.

Such scenes are all too familiar in a city that prides itself on its natural beauty — an image underpinned by harsh anti-vagrancy policies rooted in colonial-era laws.

A man, who is one of a group of homeless people living in tents next to tennis courts in the upmarket beachfront area of Green Point in Cape Town, South Africa, feeds birds outside his tent on Oct. 21. Photo: AFP

Now the city’s homeless are fighting back in court.

Represented by the Ndifuna Ukwazi law center, a group last month won a court ruling that found the city was misusing its laws to “criminalize the poor.”

“We are not animals, we are human beings just like them,” said an elderly woman with a limp, who only gave her first name, Ruwaidah.

In September, she was evicted and fined 300 rands (US$19.59) for blocking traffic by sleeping rough in District 6, a historic neighborhood that is synonymous with South Africa’s history of forced relocations.

Once a thriving mixed-race community, the apartheid government bulldozed much of District 6, declared it for whites only and forced residents into townships on the other side of the iconic Table Mountain.

The latest removals have revived memories of that dark past, and forced the city to look at its modern reality: richer, and whiter, neighborhoods with lush parks on one side of the mountain, with poorer, and browner, townships plagued by gang violence on the other.

“Cape Town has a streets bylaw that makes it a crime to be homeless ... to sleep in public places ... to sit and lie down in a public park,” said Jonty Cogger, an attorney for Ndifuna Ukwazi.

A visible surge in homelessness since COVID-19 hit has only hardened attitudes.

The city earlier this year circulated a controversial, strongly worded survey on social media to collect public complaints about “street people.”

In September, bylaws were amended to allow police to arrest a homeless person for refusing to go to a shelter.

Ndifuna Ukwazi said that shelters have about 2,500 beds, while the city has 14,000 people living on the streets.

Many have given up on shelters, saying they wait for hours only to be turned away.

“To close that gate and to see six women walking away, looking for another space to sleep, that’s one of the hardest things,” said Edmund Martis, who manages a shelter.

Cape Town’s government insists its laws are fair, pointing to social workers specifically employed to assist the homeless.

“The city has a responsibility to make sure that our parks, our public open spaces ... are available for every single resident,” city official Zahid Badroodien said.

“If you urinate in public, if you make a fire ... block public thoroughfares, disallowing individuals to benefit from public spaces, then you are violating the bylaws,” he said.

In a landmark ruling last month, a regional high court declared the District 6 eviction unlawful and accused municipal authorities of misusing bylaws to “criminalize the poor.”

The city is appealing the judgement.

“It is a precedent-setting case,” Cogger said. “It is now more likely that comparable cases would come to the same outcome.”

The evicted tennis court residents have also challenged the city in court.

They tentatively returned to the site last month with printed copies of the ongoing case, hoping they too will be allowed to stay.

“We were like a family until law enforcement came,” said Sean Evert, a slim, soft-spoken man who became homeless during the pandemic and shares a tent with his brother.

“I don’t think a shelter is the solution for us,” he said.