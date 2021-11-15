It is a stormy morning, and a line of trucks is rumbling toward a Cape Town bridge.
Suddenly awake, a group of homeless people leap to their feet and hastily assemble their few belongings, tattered tents flapping in the wind. A “clean-up operation” is under way.
Such scenes are all too familiar in a city that prides itself on its natural beauty — an image underpinned by harsh anti-vagrancy policies rooted in colonial-era laws.
Photo: AFP
Now the city’s homeless are fighting back in court.
Represented by the Ndifuna Ukwazi law center, a group last month won a court ruling that found the city was misusing its laws to “criminalize the poor.”
“We are not animals, we are human beings just like them,” said an elderly woman with a limp, who only gave her first name, Ruwaidah.
In September, she was evicted and fined 300 rands (US$19.59) for blocking traffic by sleeping rough in District 6, a historic neighborhood that is synonymous with South Africa’s history of forced relocations.
Once a thriving mixed-race community, the apartheid government bulldozed much of District 6, declared it for whites only and forced residents into townships on the other side of the iconic Table Mountain.
The latest removals have revived memories of that dark past, and forced the city to look at its modern reality: richer, and whiter, neighborhoods with lush parks on one side of the mountain, with poorer, and browner, townships plagued by gang violence on the other.
“Cape Town has a streets bylaw that makes it a crime to be homeless ... to sleep in public places ... to sit and lie down in a public park,” said Jonty Cogger, an attorney for Ndifuna Ukwazi.
A visible surge in homelessness since COVID-19 hit has only hardened attitudes.
The city earlier this year circulated a controversial, strongly worded survey on social media to collect public complaints about “street people.”
In September, bylaws were amended to allow police to arrest a homeless person for refusing to go to a shelter.
Ndifuna Ukwazi said that shelters have about 2,500 beds, while the city has 14,000 people living on the streets.
Many have given up on shelters, saying they wait for hours only to be turned away.
“To close that gate and to see six women walking away, looking for another space to sleep, that’s one of the hardest things,” said Edmund Martis, who manages a shelter.
Cape Town’s government insists its laws are fair, pointing to social workers specifically employed to assist the homeless.
“The city has a responsibility to make sure that our parks, our public open spaces ... are available for every single resident,” city official Zahid Badroodien said.
“If you urinate in public, if you make a fire ... block public thoroughfares, disallowing individuals to benefit from public spaces, then you are violating the bylaws,” he said.
In a landmark ruling last month, a regional high court declared the District 6 eviction unlawful and accused municipal authorities of misusing bylaws to “criminalize the poor.”
The city is appealing the judgement.
“It is a precedent-setting case,” Cogger said. “It is now more likely that comparable cases would come to the same outcome.”
The evicted tennis court residents have also challenged the city in court.
They tentatively returned to the site last month with printed copies of the ongoing case, hoping they too will be allowed to stay.
“We were like a family until law enforcement came,” said Sean Evert, a slim, soft-spoken man who became homeless during the pandemic and shares a tent with his brother.
“I don’t think a shelter is the solution for us,” he said.
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult