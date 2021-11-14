Steve Bannon, a prominent adviser to former US president Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for defying a subpoena issued by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.
Bannon has refused to cooperate with the US House of Representatives select committee seeking testimony and documents from him, citing Trump’s insistence — already rejected by one judge — that he has a right to keep the requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.
Bannon, 67, was charged with one count of contempt of the US Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and a second count for refusing to produce documents. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of US$100,000.
Photo: Reuters
Department spokesperson Bill Miller said that Bannon is “expected to self-surrender” tomorrow in Washington and make his first court appearance in the case that afternoon.
Trump has sought to stonewall the committee, which is scrutinizing his actions relating to the deadly Capitol riot, and directed his former associates not to cooperate. The charges against Bannon might bolster the committee’s efforts to secure testimony and documents from other Trump associates.
Bannon’s indictment was announced just hours after Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows refused to appear for a deposition before the committee, risking also being found in contempt of Congress.
“Steve Bannon’s indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: No one is above the law,” leaders of the committee US Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and US Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican, said in a statement.
Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
