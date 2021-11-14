COVID-19: APEC leaders to reduce vaccine tariffs

SHOWING COMMITMENT: Washington offered to host an APEC summit in 2023, but the White House said one economy did not join a consensus for it to do so

AFP, WELLINGTON





Pacific Rim leaders yesterday agreed to cut tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines at a virtual summit, but failed to deliver meaningful movement on climate change and reacted coolly to US efforts to re-engage with the region.

The annual APEC summit brought together leaders from 21 member economies, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), in a bid to chart a path to recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the group discussed an economic “reset” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“APEC leaders are determined to work together to defeat COVID-19,” she said. “We are focused on driving a coordinated economic response to the biggest downturn in 75 years, creating new models of growth and responding to climate change.”

The meeting’s major outcome was a commitment to slash tariffs on vaccines and other COVID-19-related medical supplies to streamline the international response to the deadly health crisis.

The leaders also agreed to push for a freeze on increases to fossil fuel subsidies as part of a plan to make the pandemic recovery environmentally sustainable.

Yet the pledge, first raised by APEC in 2010, did little to meet the soaring rhetoric of regional leaders in the build-up to the summit, who had talked up transitional change toward a green future.

Ardern said ahead of the declaration that she would have liked to see fossil fuel subsidies scrapped completely.

“If the world is not ready to take bold action on climate change, then the world must be ready for the disastrous results of climate change,” she said in the lead-up to the leaders’ meeting.

Climate Council of Australia ecologist Lesley Hughes said declarations without tight timelines and enforceable penalties were “empty words.”

The summit was held against the backdrop of growing competition between the US and China, the world’s top two economies and the region’s pre-eminent military powers.

With tensions between Washington and Beijing building over Taiwan, human rights and trade, Biden and Xi are set to hold a virtual meeting on Monday, the White House announced.

“Of course, as APEC economies, we would welcome the ongoing dialogue between APEC members,” Ardern said when asked about the talks.

Biden used the APEC meeting to discuss “ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen US economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden reaffirmed our interest in serving as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies as we pursue sustained and inclusive growth,” it said.

The US offered to host an APEC summit in 2023 to show its commitment to the region.

However, the leaders’ meeting did not take up the offer, which Ardern said was still up for discussion.

“It’s not an issue that is substantively discussed at leader level, as you can imagine, but it is something I have every confidence we’ll see resolved very shortly,” she said.

Later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “one economy” had not joined a consensus for the US to host the meeting, without specifying which one, adding that Washington hoped the group would “move past this impasse.”