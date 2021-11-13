World News Quick Take

Agencies





THE NETHERLANDS

Virus lockdown to start soon

Authorities are this weekend to impose western Europe’s first partial lockdown since the summer, in a bid to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster NOS said yesterday. Bars, restaurants and nonessential stores would be ordered to close at 7pm for at least three weeks starting today, NOS said, citing government sources. People would be urged to work from home as much as possible, and no audiences would be allowed at sporting events in the coming weeks. Schools, theaters and cinemas would remain open. New COVID-19 infections in the country of 17.5 million have increased rapidly after social distancing measures were dropped in late September and reached a record of about 16,300 in 24 hours on Thursday.

NEW ZEALAND

Penguin found far from home

An Antarctic penguin has traversed 3,000km of icy waters to find himself far from home on a new and puzzling shores: the nation’s south-eastern coastline. The Adelie penguin, affectionately named “Pingu” by locals, was spotted looking somewhat lost at Birdlings Flat, a small settlement on the country’s south island. After observing that the penguin was not getting in the water and could be vulnerable to dogs, locals called Thomas Stracke of Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation. “Apart from being a bit starving and severely dehydrated, he was actually not too bad, so we gave him some fluids and some fish smoothie,” Stracke said. The penguin was released into a bay on the banks peninsula, where his helpers hope he might be able to make the journey home. “I would have preferred to get him on the Hercules [air force plane] that drops staff at Scott Base,” Stracke said, but he was told by the Department of Conservation that the idea was not feasible. “They had a meeting with the other big penguin guns and they said no.”

EL SALVADOR

President mobilizes forces

Combined patrols of soldiers and police on Thursday fanned out across the capital, San Salvador, after a spate of killings left about 30 people dead in two days. The nation’s homicide rate had dropped sharply from the violent days of the mid-2010s, when 15 or 20 killings per day were routine in the Central American country of 6.5 million people. President Nayib Bukele ordered troops into the streets, where they used armored cars to block the exits of some poor neighborhoods, while police went door to door searching for members of the country’s notorious street gangs. Homicides have declined sharply since 2015, when more than 6,000 people were killed, but the country continues to have one of the world’s highest homicide rates, in large part due to gang violence.

UNITED STATES

SpaceX delivers crew

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts on Thursday pulled up at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the glittering outpost. The one German and three US astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 30km distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” Dragon capsule commander Raja Chari said. “Floating in space and shining like a diamond,” German astronaut Matthias Maurer said. “We’re all very thrilled, very excited.” At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern.