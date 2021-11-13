THE NETHERLANDS
Virus lockdown to start soon
Authorities are this weekend to impose western Europe’s first partial lockdown since the summer, in a bid to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster NOS said yesterday. Bars, restaurants and nonessential stores would be ordered to close at 7pm for at least three weeks starting today, NOS said, citing government sources. People would be urged to work from home as much as possible, and no audiences would be allowed at sporting events in the coming weeks. Schools, theaters and cinemas would remain open. New COVID-19 infections in the country of 17.5 million have increased rapidly after social distancing measures were dropped in late September and reached a record of about 16,300 in 24 hours on Thursday.
NEW ZEALAND
Penguin found far from home
An Antarctic penguin has traversed 3,000km of icy waters to find himself far from home on a new and puzzling shores: the nation’s south-eastern coastline. The Adelie penguin, affectionately named “Pingu” by locals, was spotted looking somewhat lost at Birdlings Flat, a small settlement on the country’s south island. After observing that the penguin was not getting in the water and could be vulnerable to dogs, locals called Thomas Stracke of Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation. “Apart from being a bit starving and severely dehydrated, he was actually not too bad, so we gave him some fluids and some fish smoothie,” Stracke said. The penguin was released into a bay on the banks peninsula, where his helpers hope he might be able to make the journey home. “I would have preferred to get him on the Hercules [air force plane] that drops staff at Scott Base,” Stracke said, but he was told by the Department of Conservation that the idea was not feasible. “They had a meeting with the other big penguin guns and they said no.”
EL SALVADOR
President mobilizes forces
Combined patrols of soldiers and police on Thursday fanned out across the capital, San Salvador, after a spate of killings left about 30 people dead in two days. The nation’s homicide rate had dropped sharply from the violent days of the mid-2010s, when 15 or 20 killings per day were routine in the Central American country of 6.5 million people. President Nayib Bukele ordered troops into the streets, where they used armored cars to block the exits of some poor neighborhoods, while police went door to door searching for members of the country’s notorious street gangs. Homicides have declined sharply since 2015, when more than 6,000 people were killed, but the country continues to have one of the world’s highest homicide rates, in large part due to gang violence.
UNITED STATES
SpaceX delivers crew
A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts on Thursday pulled up at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the glittering outpost. The one German and three US astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 30km distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” Dragon capsule commander Raja Chari said. “Floating in space and shining like a diamond,” German astronaut Matthias Maurer said. “We’re all very thrilled, very excited.” At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern.
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
A Singaporean court yesterday put the execution of a Malaysian man in a drug trafficking case on hold after a last-ditch legal challenge, his lawyer said, following criticism from campaigners who say he is mentally disabled. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for carrying 43g — about 3 tablespoons — of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world’s toughest anti-drugs laws. He was sentenced to death the following year and was due to be hanged tomorrow after losing several appeals, despite supporters’ claims his intellectual disability means he cannot make rational decisions. However, the Singapore High Court yesterday agreed