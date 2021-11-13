Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Thursday sparred for a second day over the technology used to zoom in on video and create enlarged images, with prosecutors alleging the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge’s admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
“I will tell you that I totally agree with your comment about my lack of familiarity with these concepts,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the attorneys without the jury present. “This is a difficult concept for me, yes.”
In both cases, prosecutors were arguing for enlarging key images on the night in August last year that Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Much of the action that night was captured on sometimes hard-to-decipher cellphone video, as well as by a drone.
Photo: Reuters
The defense rested its case on Thursday, but not before arguing with prosecutors about whether an enlarged image taken from a drone video could be admitted into evidence.
Schroeder, following arguments held without the jury present, said he would allow the image, while admitting he did not understand the technology used by a state crime lab employee to enlarge it.
“With all due respect to your honor, I think the defense is trying to take advantage of your lack of knowledge about technology,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said.
Kraus said that the way the images were enlarged was the “industry standard,” and for the defense to “then try to pretend this is all voodoo magic is preposterous.”
He said the defense was attempting to have the evidence tossed out because it shows “their client is lying ... they are stooping to this level to try to keep it out.”
Prosecutors wanted to use the image to rebut Rittenhouse’s testimony that he did not point his gun at protesters just before he was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum, whom Rittenhouse shot and killed. Rittenhouse argues he shot him in self-defense.
Wisconsin crime lab employee James Armstrong testified, under questioning from defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, that the software program adds pixels to the image and he cannot say with certainty what color the added pixels are.
“If it is not the same as the original and colors were added to that, that is a distortion of what, in fact, the original photograph was,” Chirafisi said in arguing to keep out the image.
Kraus called that a “canard” and a “dishonest argument.”
“This is just not the age we’re in,” Kraus said. “We are in an age where software is able to enlarge and do things.”
Schroeder used a magnifying glass to examine the image in question and also walked right up to a large screen for a better look. He ultimately allowed the image to be admitted, but Rittenhouse’s defense attorney was also permitted to question the crime lab analyst about the software used to enlarge it with the jury present.
The judge said he was leaving it up to the jury to decide how much weight to give the image.
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a
A Singaporean court yesterday put the execution of a Malaysian man in a drug trafficking case on hold after a last-ditch legal challenge, his lawyer said, following criticism from campaigners who say he is mentally disabled. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for carrying 43g — about 3 tablespoons — of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the world’s toughest anti-drugs laws. He was sentenced to death the following year and was due to be hanged tomorrow after losing several appeals, despite supporters’ claims his intellectual disability means he cannot make rational decisions. However, the Singapore High Court yesterday agreed