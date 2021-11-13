Rittenhouse murder lawyers spar over reliability of enlarging photos and video

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin





Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Thursday sparred for a second day over the technology used to zoom in on video and create enlarged images, with prosecutors alleging the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge’s admitted lack of understanding about current technology.

“I will tell you that I totally agree with your comment about my lack of familiarity with these concepts,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the attorneys without the jury present. “This is a difficult concept for me, yes.”

In both cases, prosecutors were arguing for enlarging key images on the night in August last year that Rittenhouse shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Much of the action that night was captured on sometimes hard-to-decipher cellphone video, as well as by a drone.

Judge Bruce Schroeder uses a magnifying glass to examine photographic enlargements during a dispute over the reliability of enlarged digital images during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The defense rested its case on Thursday, but not before arguing with prosecutors about whether an enlarged image taken from a drone video could be admitted into evidence.

Schroeder, following arguments held without the jury present, said he would allow the image, while admitting he did not understand the technology used by a state crime lab employee to enlarge it.

“With all due respect to your honor, I think the defense is trying to take advantage of your lack of knowledge about technology,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said.

Kraus said that the way the images were enlarged was the “industry standard,” and for the defense to “then try to pretend this is all voodoo magic is preposterous.”

He said the defense was attempting to have the evidence tossed out because it shows “their client is lying ... they are stooping to this level to try to keep it out.”

Prosecutors wanted to use the image to rebut Rittenhouse’s testimony that he did not point his gun at protesters just before he was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum, whom Rittenhouse shot and killed. Rittenhouse argues he shot him in self-defense.

Wisconsin crime lab employee James Armstrong testified, under questioning from defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, that the software program adds pixels to the image and he cannot say with certainty what color the added pixels are.

“If it is not the same as the original and colors were added to that, that is a distortion of what, in fact, the original photograph was,” Chirafisi said in arguing to keep out the image.

Kraus called that a “canard” and a “dishonest argument.”

“This is just not the age we’re in,” Kraus said. “We are in an age where software is able to enlarge and do things.”

Schroeder used a magnifying glass to examine the image in question and also walked right up to a large screen for a better look. He ultimately allowed the image to be admitted, but Rittenhouse’s defense attorney was also permitted to question the crime lab analyst about the software used to enlarge it with the jury present.

The judge said he was leaving it up to the jury to decide how much weight to give the image.