Russia on Thursday sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second straight day in a strong show of Moscow’s support for its ally amid a dispute over migration at the Polish border.
The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said that two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers practiced bombing runs at the Ruzany firing range, about 60km east of the Polish border.
As part of the joint training, Belarusian fighter jets simulated an intercept, the ministry said.
Photo: EPA-EFE / RAMIL NASIBULIN / BelTA HANDOUT
The missions marked the second time in two days that Russia sent its nuclear-capable bombers into the skies over Belarus.
A pair of Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flew a similar patrol on Wednesday, and Belarusian air defense assets practiced intercepting them.
The ministry said that such Russian bomber flights would be conducted on a regular basis.
The Russian military said the bombers spent more than four-and-a-half hours in the air during the mission intended to buttress the countries’ alliance, adding that the bomber patrol “wasn’t aimed against any third countries.”
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York that “it is a response to a massive buildup on the Polish-Belarusian border.”
Russia has strongly supported Belarus amid a tense standoff this week as thousands of migrants and refugees, most of them from the Middle East, gathered on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland in the hope of crossing into Western Europe.
Polyansky pointed to the union between Russia and Belarus and said that “if there is a buildup of military resources on the border with Belarus, we have to react.”
The EU has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging illegal border crossings as a “hybrid attack” to retaliate against EU sanctions on his government for its crackdown on internal dissent after Lukashenko’s disputed re-election last year.
Belarus denies the allegations, but has said it would no longer stop refugees and migrants from trying to enter the EU.
The Belarusian defense ministry accused Poland on Thursday of an “unprecedented” military buildup on the border, saying that migration control did not warrant the concentration of 15,000 troops backed by tanks, air defense assets and other weapons.
“It looks more like forming a strike group of forces,” the ministry said, adding that the buildup prompted Belarus to respond “both independently and within the existing agreements with our strategic ally,” a reference to Russia.
Russia and Belarus have a union agreement envisaging close political and military ties.
Lukashenko on Thursday called the Russian bomber flights a necessary response to the tensions on the Belarus-Poland border.
“Let them scream and squeak. Yes, those are nuclear-capable bombers, but we have no other choice,” said the president, who has been in office since 1994.
