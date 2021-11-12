CHINA
Beijing seals mall over virus
Beijing on Wednesday evening sealed off a large downtown mall and yesterday locked down several residential communities in response to a COVID-19 flare-up, as the latest nationwide wave spread to the capital’s central districts. Six new cases were found in the city’s Chaoyang and Haidian districts yesterday morning, local media reported. They were all close contacts of people infected in Jilin Province. Raffles City Mall in Dongcheng District was sealed off after a close contact of a person with COVID-19 was found to have visited the shopping center, the Beijing Youth Daily reported. Exits were closed and all staff and customers inside were not allowed to leave the premises until they were tested. The next day, four residential communities, a primary school and an office compound were placed under snap lockdowns, with tens of thousands of residents barred from leaving and made to undergo mass testing.
JAPAN
Train driver sues over delay
A train driver is suing his employer after his wages were docked ￥56 (US$0.49) over a minute-long delay to the country’s famously punctual rail system, the company said yesterday. The driver filed the suit against West Japan Railway earlier this year after it fined him for a work mix-up in June last year, which caused the delay, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported. He is seeking ￥2.2 million in damages for mental anguish caused by the ordeal, the report said. The driver had been scheduled to move an empty train to a garage in Okayama station in western Japan, but went to the wrong platform. The mix-up delayed the driver changeover and meant the train departed the station and arrived at the depot a minute later than scheduled, the newspaper said.
SWITZERLAND
Jewels sell for US$900,000
A sapphire-and-diamond brooch and matching ear clips that once belonged to Russia’s Romanov imperial dynasty were on Wednesday snapped up at a Sotheby’s auction for nearly US$900,000. The jewels, which belonged to grand duchess Maria Pavlovna the Elder (1854-1920), the aunt of the last czar, Nicholas II, were smuggled out of Russia for safekeeping during the 1917 revolution in which the czar, his wife and their children were massacred. “The storied history of the Romanov jewels undoubtedly proved the power of provenance, with collectors from around the world vying for the winning bid,” Sotheby’s head of sale Olivier Wagner said in a statement. They went for 806,500 Swiss francs (US$876,560) including premiums at the Geneva auction — far more than their estimated value of between US$300,000 and US$500,000.
UNITED STATES
‘Rust’ crew member sues
The head of lighting on the film Rust on Wednesday filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that would haunt him forever. Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died. “They should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set,” Svetnoy’s attorney Gary Dordick said at a news conference. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.
