US comedian Stephen Colbert yesterday addressed world leaders at a virtual meeting on the Asia-Pacific’s future, after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invited him to bring some levity to an event dominated by COVID-19 pandemic responses and climate change.
Ardern is hosting this year’s APEC summit online, and lined up leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, to talk to business executives.
She also asked Colbert, who is a renowned Kiwi-phile and fan of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, to inject some humor into the meeting.
Photo: Reuters
“I’m a big fan of this beautiful country at the bottom of the Pacific,” Colbert said, going on to address the online delegates in New Zealand slang accompanied by subtitles.
“I was stoked (thrilled) when Jacinda, the head sheila (prime minister), called me on the blower (phone),” he said. “I thought: sweet as (great). That would be pretty choice (excellent). Then nek minnit (next minute), here I am.”
Colbert has repeatedly referenced his affection for New Zealand on The Late Show and visited the country in 2019, later airing a string of stories about his travels.
During his visit, Colbert did carpool karaoke with Ardern, attended a barbeque with singer Lorde and interviewed Jackson.
