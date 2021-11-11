FRANCE
Migrants rescued in Channel
More than 200 migrants were rescued as they tried to cross the English Channel in makeshift boats to reach Britain, authorities said on Tuesday. In seven separate operations on Monday and Tuesday, 210 migrants, including four women and a child, were rescued and brought back to the north French coast after their boats were in difficulty, they said in a statement. They were brought back to Calais, Dunkirk or Boulogne and taken care of by the border police and, in some cases, firefighters or the maritime emergency medical service.
JAPAN
La Nina in effect
The weather bureau yesterday said that La Nina appears to now be in effect and that there is a 60 percent chance that it will continue until winter. Last month, the bureau had said that there was a 60 percent chance of La Nina occurring through the winter. La Nina occurs every few years and causes unusually cool ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is linked with floods and drought. The counter-phenomenon, known as El Nino, is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
UNITED KINGDOM
Malala Yousafzai marries
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education advocate Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for wanting an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” Yousafzai wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her objections to the group’s interpretation of Islam that limits girls’ access to education. She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012. She traveled to Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually joined her. She went back to school as soon as she could, but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others. Malik is the general manager of high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board.
NEW ZEALAND
Ardern upstaged in stream
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was busy telling the nation about revisions to COVID-19 restrictions when an unexpected voice cut in: “Mummy?” In a situation familiar to parents worldwide, the leader’s three-year-old daughter, Neve, had decided that everything, even the affairs of state, could wait. “You’re meant to be in bed, darling,” the 41-year-old leader said, turning away from the Facebook livestream on Monday to offer an also-familiar observation-cum-plea. “No,” Neve Ardern said, undeterred, launching what ended up being protracted, and for Jacinda Ardern, fruitless, negotiations. “It’s bedtime, darling, pop back to bed. I’ll come and see you in a second. I’ll come and see you in a minute. Okay — sorry, everybody,” Jacinda Ardern said with a wry smile. “Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it? I thought here’s a moment I’ll do a Facebook Live, it will be nice and safe. Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum’s here so she can help out.” The little voice returned: “What’s taking so long?”
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a