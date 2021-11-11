World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Migrants rescued in Channel

More than 200 migrants were rescued as they tried to cross the English Channel in makeshift boats to reach Britain, authorities said on Tuesday. In seven separate operations on Monday and Tuesday, 210 migrants, including four women and a child, were rescued and brought back to the north French coast after their boats were in difficulty, they said in a statement. They were brought back to Calais, Dunkirk or Boulogne and taken care of by the border police and, in some cases, firefighters or the maritime emergency medical service.

JAPAN

La Nina in effect

The weather bureau yesterday said that La Nina appears to now be in effect and that there is a 60 percent chance that it will continue until winter. Last month, the bureau had said that there was a 60 percent chance of La Nina occurring through the winter. La Nina occurs every few years and causes unusually cool ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is linked with floods and drought. The counter-phenomenon, known as El Nino, is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

UNITED KINGDOM

Malala Yousafzai marries

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education advocate Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for wanting an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” Yousafzai wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban for her objections to the group’s interpretation of Islam that limits girls’ access to education. She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012. She traveled to Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually joined her. She went back to school as soon as she could, but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others. Malik is the general manager of high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board.

NEW ZEALAND

Ardern upstaged in stream

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was busy telling the nation about revisions to COVID-19 restrictions when an unexpected voice cut in: “Mummy?” In a situation familiar to parents worldwide, the leader’s three-year-old daughter, Neve, had decided that everything, even the affairs of state, could wait. “You’re meant to be in bed, darling,” the 41-year-old leader said, turning away from the Facebook livestream on Monday to offer an also-familiar observation-cum-plea. “No,” Neve Ardern said, undeterred, launching what ended up being protracted, and for Jacinda Ardern, fruitless, negotiations. “It’s bedtime, darling, pop back to bed. I’ll come and see you in a second. I’ll come and see you in a minute. Okay — sorry, everybody,” Jacinda Ardern said with a wry smile. “Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it? I thought here’s a moment I’ll do a Facebook Live, it will be nice and safe. Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime? Thankfully, my mum’s here so she can help out.” The little voice returned: “What’s taking so long?”