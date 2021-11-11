As she walked her dog, Luna, near her northern Israel town, Elishya Ben Meir collected litter that had been reported through a new app that turns garbage into goods.
For each bag she fills in the valley near her home, she receives about 10 “Clean Coins,” a virtual currency that can be redeemed for goods from participating businesses.
The scheme aims to encourage people to pick up trash in a country ranked among the world’s leading litter producers per capita.
Photo: AFP
“As soon as I get out to the valley, I see trash wherever I look,” said Ben Meir, 18. “People drink, barbecue and leave all their garbage outside. It’s really unpleasant.”
Before throwing her bags of garbage into a nearby bin, Ben Meir snapped photographs of her day’s haul, which was worth about 30 Clean Coins.
“Each black dot on the map represents waste reported by a user,” said Adam Ran, 35, cofounder and chief executive officer of Clean Coin, demonstrating the app in his office in the port city of Haifa.
“By viewing the photos, I can really see the amount of trash, where exactly the trash is located, how many bags are approximately needed in order to collect it, and the amount of credit,” Ran said.
More than 16,000 people had already signed up, of whom about 1,200 are active each week, the company said.
Clean Coin cofounder and technical director Gal Lahat, 21, said that he designed the app to be playful, with users earning points and unlocking levels.
“You can see your progress compared to other users, but also when you search for the trash in the field, we want it to look like a game,” Lahat said.
The compensation adds an incentive for people to get outside and clean up, he said.
“Nature benefits from it and I also get a small personal benefit for myself that gives me motivation,” Ben Meir said, before she exchanged her Clean Coins for a T-shirt at a Haifa branch of surf shop Billabong.
Clean Coin is not a cryptocurrency, with energy-intensive “mining” of coins that requires massive computer power.
Instead, it is a kind of voucher to reward trash collection.
More than 25 brands have joined the network, Ran said, allowing users to redeem coins for clothes, indoor climbing and hotel stays, among other options.
Some supermarkets are poised to join, he added.
The virtual currency is subsidized by several private and public organizations, in particular municipalities and regional councils that see Clean Coin as a tool to optimize waste management.
Amiad Lapidot, a solid-waste expert at environmental advocacy group Adam Teva V’Din, called Clean Coin “a very good thing” in “one of the countries which produces the most waste per capita.”
Israelis generate an average of 1.7kg of waste per person per day, compared with an average of 1.4kg per person per day in European countries, he told reporters.
In all, Israel produces about 1 million tonnes of plastic waste per year, which represents about 18 percent of the total waste in the country, he said.
That compares with a rate of 12 percent in European countries.
Lapidot said that Israelis tend to use and toss plastic bags and packaging, which pollute its coasts and green spaces, and they strongly rely on disposable dishes.
Clean Coin could help amplify the effects of Israeli government actions his group is promoting, such as extending laws that levy a deposit on bottles, he said.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a