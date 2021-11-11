Israeli firm offers ‘Clean Coins’ for garbage

AFP, HAIFA, Israel





As she walked her dog, Luna, near her northern Israel town, Elishya Ben Meir collected litter that had been reported through a new app that turns garbage into goods.

For each bag she fills in the valley near her home, she receives about 10 “Clean Coins,” a virtual currency that can be redeemed for goods from participating businesses.

The scheme aims to encourage people to pick up trash in a country ranked among the world’s leading litter producers per capita.

Elishya Ben Meir, an 18-year-old, holds her phone showing waste to be disposed of on the Clean Coin app in Kiryat Tiv, Israel, on Oct. 20. Photo: AFP

“As soon as I get out to the valley, I see trash wherever I look,” said Ben Meir, 18. “People drink, barbecue and leave all their garbage outside. It’s really unpleasant.”

Before throwing her bags of garbage into a nearby bin, Ben Meir snapped photographs of her day’s haul, which was worth about 30 Clean Coins.

“Each black dot on the map represents waste reported by a user,” said Adam Ran, 35, cofounder and chief executive officer of Clean Coin, demonstrating the app in his office in the port city of Haifa.

“By viewing the photos, I can really see the amount of trash, where exactly the trash is located, how many bags are approximately needed in order to collect it, and the amount of credit,” Ran said.

More than 16,000 people had already signed up, of whom about 1,200 are active each week, the company said.

Clean Coin cofounder and technical director Gal Lahat, 21, said that he designed the app to be playful, with users earning points and unlocking levels.

“You can see your progress compared to other users, but also when you search for the trash in the field, we want it to look like a game,” Lahat said.

The compensation adds an incentive for people to get outside and clean up, he said.

“Nature benefits from it and I also get a small personal benefit for myself that gives me motivation,” Ben Meir said, before she exchanged her Clean Coins for a T-shirt at a Haifa branch of surf shop Billabong.

Clean Coin is not a cryptocurrency, with energy-intensive “mining” of coins that requires massive computer power.

Instead, it is a kind of voucher to reward trash collection.

More than 25 brands have joined the network, Ran said, allowing users to redeem coins for clothes, indoor climbing and hotel stays, among other options.

Some supermarkets are poised to join, he added.

The virtual currency is subsidized by several private and public organizations, in particular municipalities and regional councils that see Clean Coin as a tool to optimize waste management.

Amiad Lapidot, a solid-waste expert at environmental advocacy group Adam Teva V’Din, called Clean Coin “a very good thing” in “one of the countries which produces the most waste per capita.”

Israelis generate an average of 1.7kg of waste per person per day, compared with an average of 1.4kg per person per day in European countries, he told reporters.

In all, Israel produces about 1 million tonnes of plastic waste per year, which represents about 18 percent of the total waste in the country, he said.

That compares with a rate of 12 percent in European countries.

Lapidot said that Israelis tend to use and toss plastic bags and packaging, which pollute its coasts and green spaces, and they strongly rely on disposable dishes.

Clean Coin could help amplify the effects of Israeli government actions his group is promoting, such as extending laws that levy a deposit on bottles, he said.