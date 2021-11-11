Mexican leader urges aid for poor

‘SLIDE TO BARBARITY’: Lopez Obrador said that ‘the spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit,’ a process that is bringing a decline in civilization

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the 1,000 richest people, the 1,000 largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people who earn less than US$2 a day.

Lopez Obrador told the UN Security Council that this proposal could generate about US$1 trillion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”

In a scathing speech to the UN’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s nations for not addressing corruption in all its forms — political, moral, economic, legal, fiscal and financial — which he called “the main problem of the planet.”

Lopez Obrador, on only his second foreign trip since taking office in December 2018, was presiding over the council, where Mexico is serving a two-year term and holds the presidency this month.

The country chose the topic of Tuesday’s meeting: “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Exclusion, Inequality and Conflicts.”

As an example of exclusion and inequality, he pointed to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, where pharmaceutical companies sold 94 percent and only 6 percent went to the WHO’s COVAX program for distribution to poor countries.

“The spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit and this is leading us to slide from civilization into barbarity,” Lopez Obrador said. “We are moving forward, alienated, forgetting moral principles and turning our backs on the pain of humanity.”

“If we are not able to reverse these trends through specific actions, we will not be able to resolve any of the other problems affecting the peoples of the world,” he said.

Lopez Obrador said that in the coming days, Mexico would propose to the UN General Assembly “a world plan for fraternity and well-being” to guarantee the right to a decent life for 750 million people who earn less than US$2 a day.

The proposal can be financed with money from three sources: an annual voluntary contribution of 4 percent of the income of the world’s 1,000 richest people; a similar 4 percent contribution from the 1,000 largest private corporations according to their market value; and 0.2 percent of the GDP of nations in the G20, he said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that globally, poverty rates fell from 36 percent in 1990 to 8.4 percent in 2019.

“The Millennium Development Goals, adopted in 2000, provided an initial roadmap for action to support this downward trajectory; it has since been expanded into a comprehensive framework for the well-being of people and planet with the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDG] in 2015, with SDG 1 focused specifically on poverty eradication,” Dujarric said.