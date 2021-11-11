Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the 1,000 richest people, the 1,000 largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people who earn less than US$2 a day.
Lopez Obrador told the UN Security Council that this proposal could generate about US$1 trillion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”
In a scathing speech to the UN’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s nations for not addressing corruption in all its forms — political, moral, economic, legal, fiscal and financial — which he called “the main problem of the planet.”
Lopez Obrador, on only his second foreign trip since taking office in December 2018, was presiding over the council, where Mexico is serving a two-year term and holds the presidency this month.
The country chose the topic of Tuesday’s meeting: “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Exclusion, Inequality and Conflicts.”
As an example of exclusion and inequality, he pointed to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, where pharmaceutical companies sold 94 percent and only 6 percent went to the WHO’s COVAX program for distribution to poor countries.
“The spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit and this is leading us to slide from civilization into barbarity,” Lopez Obrador said. “We are moving forward, alienated, forgetting moral principles and turning our backs on the pain of humanity.”
“If we are not able to reverse these trends through specific actions, we will not be able to resolve any of the other problems affecting the peoples of the world,” he said.
Lopez Obrador said that in the coming days, Mexico would propose to the UN General Assembly “a world plan for fraternity and well-being” to guarantee the right to a decent life for 750 million people who earn less than US$2 a day.
The proposal can be financed with money from three sources: an annual voluntary contribution of 4 percent of the income of the world’s 1,000 richest people; a similar 4 percent contribution from the 1,000 largest private corporations according to their market value; and 0.2 percent of the GDP of nations in the G20, he said.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that globally, poverty rates fell from 36 percent in 1990 to 8.4 percent in 2019.
“The Millennium Development Goals, adopted in 2000, provided an initial roadmap for action to support this downward trajectory; it has since been expanded into a comprehensive framework for the well-being of people and planet with the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDG] in 2015, with SDG 1 focused specifically on poverty eradication,” Dujarric said.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a