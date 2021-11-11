Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, saying that the “attack” threatens to destabilize the EU.
The accusation came as thousands of migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.
Western critics have for months said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is luring migrants from the Middle East to his country and then sending them across the border in retaliation for EU sanctions.
Photo: Reuters
Morawiecki visited the border before turning his sights on Russia, Belarus’ main international backer.
“This attack, which Lukashenko is conducting, has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin,” Morawiecki told the Polish parliament.
Migrants were being used as “human shields to destabilize the situation in Poland and the EU,” he said.
Photo: AFP / POLISH DEFENSE MINISTRY
Germany, which accused Lukashenko of “unscrupulously” exploiting migrants by sending them to the Polish border, yesterday called for new EU sanctions against Belarus.
“Lukashenko must realize that his calculations are not working,” German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said. “The European Union cannot be blackmailed.”
EU diplomats told reporters that the bloc was working to expand the existing sanctions.
The EU said it was also pushing more than a dozen countries, mainly in the Middle East and Africa, to prevent their nationals from leaving for Belarus.
The EU accuses Lukashenko of trying to destabilize the EU by encouraging migrants to its borders — especially with Poland and Lithuania — in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarus over his regime’s human rights record.
“This is part of the inhuman and really gangster-style approach of the Lukashenko regime,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told journalists.
Belarus denies the claims and accuses Poland of contravening human rights by denying migrants entrance.
“We are not seeking a fight,” Lukashenko told the Belta news agency. “I am not a madman, I understand perfectly well where it can lead, but we will not kneel.”
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov blamed Western military “adventures” in the Middle East for prompting migrants to flee the region.
“Why, when it comes to refugees heading to the European Union from Turkey, did the EU provide funding to keep them on Turkish territory?” he asked reporters.
“Why can’t the Belarusians be helped in the same way?” he asked.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a