Poland accuses Putin as migrants mass

‘ATTACK’: Germany said Belarus’ ‘calculations are not working,’ and the EU ‘cannot be blackmailed,’ while Alexander Lukashenko said he knows the potential outcomes

AFP, WARSAW





Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, saying that the “attack” threatens to destabilize the EU.

The accusation came as thousands of migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.

Western critics have for months said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is luring migrants from the Middle East to his country and then sending them across the border in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Migrants are pictured on the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica, Poland, in an image released yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Morawiecki visited the border before turning his sights on Russia, Belarus’ main international backer.

“This attack, which Lukashenko is conducting, has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin,” Morawiecki told the Polish parliament.

Migrants were being used as “human shields to destabilize the situation in Poland and the EU,” he said.

Migrants clash with Polish security personnel at a breach in the border with Belarus near Kuznica, Poland, on Monday. Photo: AFP / POLISH DEFENSE MINISTRY

Germany, which accused Lukashenko of “unscrupulously” exploiting migrants by sending them to the Polish border, yesterday called for new EU sanctions against Belarus.

“Lukashenko must realize that his calculations are not working,” German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said. “The European Union cannot be blackmailed.”

EU diplomats told reporters that the bloc was working to expand the existing sanctions.

The EU said it was also pushing more than a dozen countries, mainly in the Middle East and Africa, to prevent their nationals from leaving for Belarus.

The EU accuses Lukashenko of trying to destabilize the EU by encouraging migrants to its borders — especially with Poland and Lithuania — in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Belarus over his regime’s human rights record.

“This is part of the inhuman and really gangster-style approach of the Lukashenko regime,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told journalists.

Belarus denies the claims and accuses Poland of contravening human rights by denying migrants entrance.

“We are not seeking a fight,” Lukashenko told the Belta news agency. “I am not a madman, I understand perfectly well where it can lead, but we will not kneel.”

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov blamed Western military “adventures” in the Middle East for prompting migrants to flee the region.

“Why, when it comes to refugees heading to the European Union from Turkey, did the EU provide funding to keep them on Turkish territory?” he asked reporters.

“Why can’t the Belarusians be helped in the same way?” he asked.