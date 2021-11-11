Australian ex-leader says submarine deal protects US

‘APPALLING’ TREATMENT: Paul Keating said the French could have offered a more modern nuclear-powered submarine and should have been asked if it was possible

CANBERRA





Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by US nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the US from Chinese nuclear attack and has changed Australia-China relations, former Australian prime minister Paul Keating said yesterday.

Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until 1996, told the National Press Club that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a A$90 billion (US$66 million) contract to build an Australian fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

Instead, Australia is to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines utilizing US technology under a new alliance with the US and the UK.

Keating said he expected Australia’s submarines to be based on the US Virginia-class design rather than the smaller British Astute-class version.

“Eight submarines against China, when we get the submarine in 20 years’ time, it’ll be like throwing a handful of toothpicks at a mountain,” Keating said.

Australia’s nuclear-propelled submarines would be designed to contain Chinese nuclear-armed submarines to shallow waters close to China’s coast, Keating said.

“In other words, to stop the Chinese having a second-strike nuclear capability against the United States,” Keating said.

“This changes our relationship” with China, he added.

Keating sits on an advisory board to the China Development Bank, a state-owned institution that raises money for large infrastructure projects. His critics have described him as an apologist for Beijing, which has had a frosty relationship with Australia in the past few years.

Keating was a Cabinet minister, then prime minister in a Labor government that built the first of Australia’s six Collins-class submarines, which were launched from 1990 to 2003.

France reacted angrily to Australia dumping the contract with majority state-owned Naval Group.

The French won the contract in 2016 with a plan for a conventionally powered submarine based on a design for a nuclear-powered Shortfin Barracuda-class submarine.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his government made the change because a conventional submarine would no longer meet Australia’s evolving security needs.

Keating said the French could have provided a more modern nuclear-powered submarine than the Virginia-class, which was based on 1990s technology.

“If we were unhappy about the fact that we were having trouble trying to stuff a diesel engine into the hull of a French nuclear submarine, why didn’t we at least inquire about their most modern nuclear submarine?” Keating asked.