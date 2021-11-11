Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by US nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the US from Chinese nuclear attack and has changed Australia-China relations, former Australian prime minister Paul Keating said yesterday.
Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991 until 1996, told the National Press Club that Australia’s current conservative government treated France “appallingly” in September when it canceled a A$90 billion (US$66 million) contract to build an Australian fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.
Instead, Australia is to acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines utilizing US technology under a new alliance with the US and the UK.
Keating said he expected Australia’s submarines to be based on the US Virginia-class design rather than the smaller British Astute-class version.
“Eight submarines against China, when we get the submarine in 20 years’ time, it’ll be like throwing a handful of toothpicks at a mountain,” Keating said.
Australia’s nuclear-propelled submarines would be designed to contain Chinese nuclear-armed submarines to shallow waters close to China’s coast, Keating said.
“In other words, to stop the Chinese having a second-strike nuclear capability against the United States,” Keating said.
“This changes our relationship” with China, he added.
Keating sits on an advisory board to the China Development Bank, a state-owned institution that raises money for large infrastructure projects. His critics have described him as an apologist for Beijing, which has had a frosty relationship with Australia in the past few years.
Keating was a Cabinet minister, then prime minister in a Labor government that built the first of Australia’s six Collins-class submarines, which were launched from 1990 to 2003.
France reacted angrily to Australia dumping the contract with majority state-owned Naval Group.
The French won the contract in 2016 with a plan for a conventionally powered submarine based on a design for a nuclear-powered Shortfin Barracuda-class submarine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his government made the change because a conventional submarine would no longer meet Australia’s evolving security needs.
Keating said the French could have provided a more modern nuclear-powered submarine than the Virginia-class, which was based on 1990s technology.
“If we were unhappy about the fact that we were having trouble trying to stuff a diesel engine into the hull of a French nuclear submarine, why didn’t we at least inquire about their most modern nuclear submarine?” Keating asked.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
‘CARRIER KILLER’? Clear satellite images, a sign that China is trying to show what its missile forces can do, depict targets shaped like a US aircraft carrier and two destroyers The Chinese military is using mock-ups of US aircraft carriers at a weapons-testing range in a remote western desert, new satellite imagery shows, indicating that the People’s Liberation Army is focused on neutralizing a key tool of US power. Satellite images depict targets in the shape of a carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a testing facility in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, the news Web site of the US Naval Institute reported. Both types of vessels are deployed by the US 7th Fleet, which patrols the Western Pacific, including the waters around Taiwan. The images were taken last
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure on Saturday as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India’s most important Hindu festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina” — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety. The Gorehabba Festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition” from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a