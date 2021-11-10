World News Quick Take

THAILAND

Huge solar farm starts up

A floating solar farm that is equivalent in size to about 70 soccer fields has begun generating power in Thailand, reflecting the country’s push to achieve carbon neutral status by 2050. The facility in Sirindhorn reservoir, about 660km east of the capital, Bangkok, is the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid system, which combines two methods of electricity generation, the state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand said. While 145,000 solar panels harness power from the sun during the day, three turbines convert energy from flowing water at night. The US$34 million solar farm, which joined the grid on Oct. 31, is the first of 16 projects planned in key Thai reservoirs, with a combined capacity of 2.7 gigawatts.

UNITED STATES

Projects aim to offset China

Washington plans to invest in five to 10 large infrastructure projects around the world in January next year as part of a broader G7 initiative to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a senior official said on Monday. A delegation led by President Joe Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Daleep Singh, identified at least 10 promising projects in Senegal and Ghana during the latest in a series of “listening tours” last week, the official said. Officials are meeting with government and private-sector leaders as they hunt for projects to be funded under the Build Back Better World initiative launched by the G7 rich democracies in June. Plans could be finalized during a G7 meeting next month, the official said. A delegation is slated to visit Asia before year-end, the official said, without naming any specific countries. The administration official said that senior officials in Senegal and Ghana welcomed US assurances that unlike China, Washington would not require non-disclosure agreements or collateral agreements that could result in later seizure of ports or airports.

UNITED STATES

Agency fears for journalist

The Department of State on Monday said that it is deeply concerned about the deteriorating health of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (張展), who was last year sentenced to four years in prison over her reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. “We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the [People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

UNITED STATES

Anti-Biden chant catches on

In less than six weeks, a derisively tongue-in-cheek chant has taken over the country, from sports stadiums to the halls of Congress: “Let’s go Brandon.” The dig at President Joe Biden started during a television interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. After winning a race in Alabama on Oct. 2, the 28-year-old was speaking to an NBC reporter when the crowd began to chant. Raising her voice to be heard, the reporter said: “As you can hear the chants from the crowd: Let’s go Brandon.” The crowd could actually clearly be heard chanting: “Fuck you Biden.” The journalist’s gaffe, combined with Brown’s joy, was enough to make the clip go viral, and the slogan “Let’s go Brandon” became an easy way to deride Biden without using a swear word. In the past few weeks, even prominent Republican politicians have used the phrase, drawing condemnation from Democrats. T-shirts branded with the slogan have also become popular among Trump supporters.