Panel subpoenas Trump lieutenants over Capitol riot

PRESIDENTIAL VOTE: Lawyer John Eastman reportedly drafted a memo to Trump saying Mike Pence could reject the results in some states

AFP, WASHINGTON





Lawmakers probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol on Monday issued subpoenas to top aides of former US president Donald Trump who are accused of plotting to overturn his defeat in a “war room” at a luxury Washington hotel.

Lawyer John Eastman was among a number of advisers summoned to explain their role in the talks at the Willard InterContinental in the days surrounding the attack, when Trump supporters stormed the US Congress to halt certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Eastman is said to have drafted a memo advising Trump that then-US vice president Mike Pence had the authority to simply reject the results in certain states and deny Biden the victory.

He also reportedly hosted a Jan. 2 meeting where he told about 300 state legislators that it was their duty to fix “this egregious conduct and make sure that we’re not putting in the White House some guy that didn’t get elected.”

Crucially, Eastman reportedly participated in a Jan. 5 “war room” meeting at the Willard and spoke at a rally near the White House that preceded the attack.

“Your documents and testimony are directly relevant to the select committee’s investigation, as you appear to have been instrumental in advising President Trump that Vice President Pence could determine which electors were recognized on January 6, a view that many of those who attacked the Capitol apparently also shared,” the committee told Eastman in its subpoena.

The other targets are largely aides or official members of Trump’s re-election campaign, whom the panel says were involved in promoting his lie that the presidential election was stolen.

They include former New York police comissioner Bernard Kerik and one-time campaign adviser Jason Miller, who are both said to have attended the Jan. 5 “war room.”

Mike Flynn, Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, was also summoned, alongside re-election campaign manager William Stepien and executive assistant Angela McCallum.