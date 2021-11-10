Millions could face major heat stress, scientists say

The Guardian





One billion people would be affected by extreme heat stress if climate change raises the global temperature by just 2°C, research released by the British Meteorological Office at the COP26 climate summit showed.

The scientists involved in the research said that would be a 15-fold increase from the number exposed today.

The key goal of COP26 is to keep the chance of limiting global heating to 1.5°C alive, but delegates said there is much work to do to achieve this in the summit’s final week.

Former US president Barack Obama delivers a speech at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

The Met Office assessed wet-bulb temperature, which combines heat and humidity. Once this measure reaches 35°C, the human body cannot cool itself by sweating, and even healthy people sitting in the shade will die within six hours.

The Met Office analysis used a wet-bulb temperature limit of 32°C, at which workers must rest regularly to avoid heat exhaustion, for at least 10 days a year.

If efforts to end the climate emergency fail and temperatures rise by 4°C, half of the world’s population would suffer from this extreme heat stress.

Heat is the most obvious effect of global heating, and extreme heat in cities across the world has tripled in the past few decades, a recent study found.

In the summer last year, more than one-quarter of the US population experienced the effects of extreme heat, with symptoms including nausea and cramps.

At least 166,000 people died due to heat waves around the globe in the two decades to 2017, the WHO has said.

The Met Office analysis was derived from research from the EU-funded Helix project, which also maps the rising risks of river flooding, wildfires, drought and food insecurity. Virtually the entire inhabited world is affected by at least one of the four.

“Any one of the climate impacts presents a scary vision of the future, but of course, severe climate change will drive many impacts, and our maps show that some regions will be affected by multiple factors,” said Andy Wiltshire, a terrestrial carbon cycle manager at the Met Office.

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama expressed confidence at the UN climate talks that US President Joe Biden’s administration would ultimately get its US$555 billion climate package through the US Congress, and faulted US rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions.

As nations complained of lagging trust and progress in the climate talks, Obama, one of the leaders who paved the way for the historic 2015 Paris climate deal, threw in a touch of his trademark hope, but admitted that “images of dystopia” were creeping into his dreams.

Obama’s appearance sought to remind governments of the elation that surrounded the Paris Agreement, and urge them to announce more immediate, concrete steps to put the 2015 deal into action.

Optimism and unity is required to save the planet, he said.

While the rapport between US and Chinese negotiators paved the way to the Paris Agreement, Obama criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not joining other leaders at the climate talks in Glasgow.

“It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world’s largest emitters, China and Russia, decline to even attend the proceedings, and their national plans reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency,” Obama said.

Additional reporting by AP