Former Georgia president alleges prison abuse

AFP, TBILISI





Jailed former Georgian president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, on Monday said he feared for his life after prison guards assaulted him.

Saakashvili, who served as president between 2004 and 2013, was arrested on Oct. 1 on his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 39 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated.

His jailing has exacerbated a political crisis that erupted last year after the opposition denounced fraud in parliamentary elections won narrowly by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

People rally in Tbilisi on Monday to demand the release of former Georgian president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili. Photo: AFP

The guards “abused me verbally, punched me on the neck, dragged me on the ground by my hair,” Saakashvili said in a letter released through his lawyer, adding that his controversial transfer to a prison hospital was “aimed at killing” him.

He was moved on Monday to a prison hospital that rights officials say fails to ensure his proper treatment.

The flamboyant pro-Western reformer’s arrest provoked the largest anti-government demonstrations in a decade.

Chanting Saakashvili’s name, about 40,000 demonstrators on Monday evening flooded into the central Freedom Square in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, reporters said.

“A mass, permanent protest movement begins in Georgia and will not stop until Mikheil Saakashvili is set free and snap elections are called,” Nika Melia, chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement party, told the crowd.

“We will not disperse, our protest will be relentless and peaceful,” Melia said.

Protesters then marched through downtown Tbilisi toward the prime minister’s office, vowing to blockade the building.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli “Garibashvili will not be able to leave or enter his office,” Melia said.

“Saakashvili is a victim of political vendetta, we will not stop until he is liberated,” said 46-year-old businessman Niko Mgeladze, one of the demonstrators.

The pro-opposition Mtavari TV station aired footage of hundreds of riot police being deployed outside government buildings.

On Monday morning, doctors who examined Saakashvili said he was “at high risk of multi-systemic complications and needs to be urgently treated in a high-tech clinic.”

Georgia’s rights ombudswoman Nino Lomjaria said the prison hospital failed to meet the doctors’ criteria.

Doctors have said Saakashvili faces an imminent risk of death as he has a blood disorder that makes his hunger strike dangerous.

Ukraine protested Saakashvili’s transfer to a prison hospital, saying the move “creates additional risks.”

Saakashvili, who was stripped of his Georgian passport in 2015, is now a national of Ukraine.

Saakashvili’s lawyers have said that his “security will not be guaranteed in the prison hospital where convicted criminals are employed as paramedics.”