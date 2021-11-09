World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Astronaut sets milestone

Astronaut Wang Yaping (王亞平) became the first Chinese woman to walk in space, authorities said yesterday, as her team completed a six-hour stint outside the Tiangong space station as part of its ongoing construction. Tiangong — meaning “heavenly palace” — is the latest achievement in China’s drive to become a major space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the moon. Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be operational by next year. Wang and her colleague Zhai Zhigang (翟志剛) stepped out of the module on Sunday night — waving to the camera while tethered to the outside of the station — and installed a suspension device and transfer connectors. “This marks the first extravehicular activity of the Shenzhou-13 crew, and it is also the first in China’s space history involving the participation of a woman astronaut,” the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement early yesterday.

FRANCE

Bishops to set out plans

The country’s bishops were yesterday to set out their plans to compensate victims of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in a scandal that stretches back decades. The 120 members of the Bishops’ Conference of France meeting at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes was to decide what measures to take after several days considering the issue. The vote, which was to take place behind closed doors, comes a month after a devastating independent report confirmed massive levels of child sexual abuse by priests dating as far back as the 1950s. The report described what it called the “veil of silence” the church cast over the offenses and said that over the decades, 216,000 minors suffered sexual abuse by priests.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bus hijacked, set on fire

A bus has been set on fire after it was hijacked by four masked men on the outskirts of Belfast. The men boarded the double-decker bus in Church Road near Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, at about 7:45pm on Sunday, ordered passengers to get off and set it alight. The latest act of violence comes less than a week after another bus was burnt out by masked men in a loyalist area of Newtownards, County Down, sparking fresh fears of Brexit-related violence in the region. Sunday’s attack took place close to a loyalist estate, near Rathcoole, with footage of the fire shared online by Stormont Minister of Infrastructure Nichola Mallon. “It’s disgraceful and disgusting that our public transport workers have been targeted for attack again, this time by masked men who ordered the drivers and passengers off a bus and then set fire to it,” she said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Minister suing songwriter

Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann is suing Van Morrison for libel over the singer-songwriter’s criticisms of his handling of COVID-19 restrictions, a report said. Swann has instructed a top libel lawyer over an action against the Belfast-born star known for classic songs such as Brown-Eyed Girl, the Sunday Life newspaper reported. It quoted Swann’s lawyer Paul Tweed as saying: “Proceedings have been issued and are ongoing against Van Morrison. We are aiming for a trial in February.” The case is to center on comments the 76-year-old singer, a fierce critic of COVID-19 restrictions, made about Swann on stage in Belfast as well as in a newspaper interview and a YouTube video, the report said.