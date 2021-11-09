CHINA
Astronaut sets milestone
Astronaut Wang Yaping (王亞平) became the first Chinese woman to walk in space, authorities said yesterday, as her team completed a six-hour stint outside the Tiangong space station as part of its ongoing construction. Tiangong — meaning “heavenly palace” — is the latest achievement in China’s drive to become a major space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the moon. Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be operational by next year. Wang and her colleague Zhai Zhigang (翟志剛) stepped out of the module on Sunday night — waving to the camera while tethered to the outside of the station — and installed a suspension device and transfer connectors. “This marks the first extravehicular activity of the Shenzhou-13 crew, and it is also the first in China’s space history involving the participation of a woman astronaut,” the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement early yesterday.
FRANCE
Bishops to set out plans
The country’s bishops were yesterday to set out their plans to compensate victims of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in a scandal that stretches back decades. The 120 members of the Bishops’ Conference of France meeting at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes was to decide what measures to take after several days considering the issue. The vote, which was to take place behind closed doors, comes a month after a devastating independent report confirmed massive levels of child sexual abuse by priests dating as far back as the 1950s. The report described what it called the “veil of silence” the church cast over the offenses and said that over the decades, 216,000 minors suffered sexual abuse by priests.
UNITED KINGDOM
Bus hijacked, set on fire
A bus has been set on fire after it was hijacked by four masked men on the outskirts of Belfast. The men boarded the double-decker bus in Church Road near Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, at about 7:45pm on Sunday, ordered passengers to get off and set it alight. The latest act of violence comes less than a week after another bus was burnt out by masked men in a loyalist area of Newtownards, County Down, sparking fresh fears of Brexit-related violence in the region. Sunday’s attack took place close to a loyalist estate, near Rathcoole, with footage of the fire shared online by Stormont Minister of Infrastructure Nichola Mallon. “It’s disgraceful and disgusting that our public transport workers have been targeted for attack again, this time by masked men who ordered the drivers and passengers off a bus and then set fire to it,” she said in a statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
Minister suing songwriter
Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann is suing Van Morrison for libel over the singer-songwriter’s criticisms of his handling of COVID-19 restrictions, a report said. Swann has instructed a top libel lawyer over an action against the Belfast-born star known for classic songs such as Brown-Eyed Girl, the Sunday Life newspaper reported. It quoted Swann’s lawyer Paul Tweed as saying: “Proceedings have been issued and are ongoing against Van Morrison. We are aiming for a trial in February.” The case is to center on comments the 76-year-old singer, a fierce critic of COVID-19 restrictions, made about Swann on stage in Belfast as well as in a newspaper interview and a YouTube video, the report said.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8