A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable.
Researchers in Florida are aiming to determine whether coral can be saved from rising water temperatures and acidification by transplanting stem cells from resistant varieties to those more vulnerable to climate impacts.
In other words, global warming worries have reached a point that scientists are trying to tweak some organisms’ genetics so that they might survive.
Photo: AFP
“Reefs are dying at an alarming rate and they are not able to keep up with climate change,” Nikki Traylor-Knowles, who heads a University of Miami team working on the coral, told reporters.
“At this point, we’ve just got to try everything and see what works,” she said before nations gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland — seen as a last chance to halt catastrophic climate change.
The Florida research is one of a handful of efforts backed by Revive and Restore, a non-profit based near San Francisco that sees genetic engineering as a valuable tool for conservationists working to save plants and animals from doom.
Organisms on Earth have survived in the long run by gradually evolving, or moving to places where the land, habitat or temperature are more hospitable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
“We don’t have evolutionary time to help species make that kind of adaptation,” Revive cofounder Ryan Phelan told reporters at a California conference.
“We’re going to have to intervene, or we have to let it go,” she said.
The concern for coral is particularly pressing because oceans absorb more than 90 percent of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions, shielding land surfaces, but generating huge, long-lasting marine heat waves.
These are pushing many species of coral — often dubbed the “rainforests of the oceans” for their rich biodiversity — past their limits of tolerance.
Along with pollution and dynamite fishing, global warming wiped out 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs between 2009 and 2018, according to a survey by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network, the biggest ever carried out.
More than half of an US$8 million Catalyst Science Fund for backing biotechnology tools to help solve conservation’s most intractable problems is being poured into coral projects.
“Our thinking is the tools we develop for coral will be generalizable for other marine species,” said Bridget Baumgartner, who coordinates coral projects at Revive. “We hope we can easily translate them to problems with kelp, oysters, sea stars, what have you.”
Genetic projects backed by Revive and Restore elsewhere in the US have yielded a black-footed ferret named Elizabeth Ann, cloned from frozen cells decades old, and which could be the salvation of her species.
A yearling called Kurt being cared for in a California zoo is a resurrected Przewalski wild horse, which had gone extinct.
Although neither are connected to climate change, the creatures’ existence are key to the group’s argument in favor of their genetic work.
Genetic tinkering raises concerns, Stanford University law and biosciences director Henry Greely said, citing potential for deformations or an altered plant or animal causing unexpected consequences in the wild.
Yet he sees saving species, including coral, from decimation as worthy uses of the technology.
“I’m a fan of this approach, if it’s done carefully, with appropriate regulation and prudence,” Greely said of adding genetic technology tools to conservation efforts.
Gregory Kaebnick, an academic at bioethics research institute The Hastings Center, also supported creature-protecting tweaks, and said the risk of a creation running amok was lower than simply failing to impart durable, effective changes.
“I’m not excited about the prospect of changing coral to let them survive, but it might be something that we have to do,” he added.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8