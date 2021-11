COVID-19: Global COVID-19 cases hit 250m amid reopenings

Reuters





Global COVID-19 cases yesterday surpassed 250 million as a surge of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 eases and many countries resume trade and tourism.

The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 percent over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million COVID-19 cases.

Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, although they caution that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings could increase cases.

“We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus ... where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the WHO, told reporters on Wednesday.

Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.

Eastern Europe has among the lowest vaccination rates in the region. More than half of all new infections reported worldwide were from countries in Europe, with 1 million new infections about every four days, according to the analysis.

Several world leaders have stressed the need to improve vaccination programs around the world, particularly in the least wealthy countries.

More than half the world’s population has yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data, a figure that drops to less than 5 percent in low-income countries.

Improving vaccine access would be on the agenda of meetings of APEC, hosted virtually by New Zealand this week.

APEC members, which include Russia, China and the US, pledged at a special meeting in June to expand sharing and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and lift trade barriers for medicines.

“Together we are continuing to keep supply chains functioning and are supporting trade in critical medical supplies — including testing kits, PPE [personal protective equipment] and now vaccines,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.