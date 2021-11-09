French team keeps any eye on North Korea for the UN

Flying above the Yellow Sea between the two Koreas and China, a French naval crew scans the ocean surface for signs of contraband headed for North Korea.

The team is part of an international mission enforcing UN sanctions on Pyongyang, flying surveillance trips from the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Japan’s Okinawa.

“The UN sends us information on vessels suspected of illicit behavior,” and then a flight plan is drawn up, said Guillaume, the lieutenant commander who leads the team and can only be identified by his first name.

A member of the French Navy on Tuesday last week looks through a window on a Falcon 200 surveillance aircraft flying above the Yellow Sea to scan the ocean surface for signs of illegal ship-to-ship transfers headed for North Korea. Photo: AFP

On board their Falcon 200 aircraft, the team of six uses radar, as well as ships’ automatic identification system (AIS), which transmits information including a vessel’s identity and its route.

However, their best tool remains visual observation: Two crew members sit next to the plane’s windows, scanning the ocean surface with binoculars and taking photographs.

“We’re the eyes of the United Nations in the area,” Guillaume said.

Suddenly, the team is on alert: A ship has been spotted with its AIS deactivated, a move considered suspect behavior.

The pilots reroute the plane, making two passes at an altitude of less than 150m, looking for the boat’s name on its stern and trying to establish radio contact with its crew.

Briefing the team before the flight, Guillaume stressed the importance of a “cordial and professional response” in instances of suspicious behavior.

“In the context of the international tensions in the area, the goal is to avoid poisoning the situation. We have to be firm but courteous,” he said.

A little farther away, the team spots two stationary ships, hull-to-hull.

A first pass reinforces suspicions: Pumping pipes connect the larger of the ships, whose waterline indicates it is fully loaded, to the smaller one, a merchant ship.

The latter is “ideal for carrying contraband, but could also simply be refueling fishermen,” a team member said.

When contact is established with the larger boat, the crew claims no knowledge of why the smaller vessel is attached.

The French team gathers as much information as possible on the vessels to send to the UN, which would investigate for contraventions of US Security Council Resolutions 2375 and 2397 limiting the sale, supply and transfer of natural gas and petroleum to North Korea.

If a contravention is found, a case could move forward against the ships and their owners.

The team arrived in Japan from their base in French Polynesia in the middle of last month.

French forces have participated in the surveillance missions regularly since 2018, alongside eight other countries and under the supervision of the Enforcement Coordination Cell responsible for implementing UN resolutions.

For France, the missions are also a way to increase its profile in the region, after the 2019 unveiling of its Indo-Pacific defense strategy.

France has 1.6 million citizens and a vast exclusive economic zone of 9 million square kilometers in the region, which has particular strategic value given Beijing’s growing territorial ambitions and US-China tensions.

France’s mission under the UN aegis also illustrates “its interest in the region beyond its Indo-Pacific priorities,” said Hugo Decis, a research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

It confirms “the capacity of French forces to work with their partners and allies and in that sense contributes to France’s credibility as a power, even if a secondary one, in the Pacific,” Decis said.