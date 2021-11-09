Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month’s military takeover.
Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied in the capital, Khartoum, as well as in its twin city of Omdurman, Wad Madni to the south and the northern city of Atbara.
“The authority belongs to the people,” and “no, no to military rule” they chanted as they demanded a “civilian government.”
Nationwide anti-coup protests have occurred since the Oct. 25 power grab by the army, but have been met by a deadly crackdown.
At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 wounded, the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors says.
“Protesters barricaded the streets, set car tires ablaze, called out against the military rule and chanted that civilian government is the people’s choice,” said Hoda Othman, who witnessed protests in Omdurman.
Almost two weeks ago, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, as well as the ruling joint military-civilian sovereign council that was supposed to lead the country toward full civilian rule.
Al-Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leadership.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was briefly detained, but later placed under effective house arrest.
Sunday’s rallies followed calls for two-days of civil disobedience made by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions which were also instrumental in the protests that led to the ouster of then-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.
“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA said, vowing “no negotiation, no partnership.”
The SPA’s appeals for the civil disobedience were circulated via text messages, to bypass Internet outages in place since the putsch.
In Khartoum’s eastern Burri district, protesters built burning barricades of tires.
“Security forces later dispersed the protest by firing tear gas and began removing the barricades,” protester Mosab Abdalla said.
“We will continue to fight until the government is handed over to civilians,” said Asser Ahmed, another protester.
Earlier on Sunday, dozens of teachers also rallied against the army outside the Sudanese Ministry of Education.
“Police came and fired tear gas at us, though we were simply standing on the streets and carrying banners,” geography teacher Mohamed al-Amin said.
There were no confirmed reports of casualties, but about 87 teachers were detained, the SPA said.
Meanwhile, three former rebel leaders who last year signed a landmark peace deal with the Sudanese government condemned the coup in a statement.
“The Sudanese Revolutionary Front reiterates its stance against the coup ... and calls for the release of all detainees without condition,” Malik Agar, Al-Hady Idris, and Al-Taher Hagar said in the statement.
Following the peace deal, the three became members of Sudan’s now-ousted sovereign council.
The teachers’ rally came after the military leadership replaced heads of department at the education ministry, as part of sweeping changes it made in multiple sectors.
“The protest rejects the return of remnants of the old regime” linked to al-Bashir, the teachers’ union said.
Classes in two of Sudan’s main universities have been suspended indefinitely.
The University of Khartoum “denounced the military coup,” and decried attacks on students by armed men on Oct. 25, the day of the putsch.
The Red Sea University, in the eastern city of Port Sudan, said that it had suspended classes for “students’ safety.”
On Sunday, a high-level Arab League delegation held separate talks with al-Burhan and Hamdok on “the importance of the partnership between the military and civilians” and ways to “resolve the disagreements.”
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8