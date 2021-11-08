NORTH KOREA
Military holds artillery drill
The country has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capabilities, state media reported yesterday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday, with senior government and military officials present, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Leader Kim Jong-un was not mentioned in the report, suggesting he did not observe the training. He supervised a similar artillery firing drill last year. This year’s drills were designed to inspect the mechanized units’ progress in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training throughout the military, KCNA said.
CHINA
Early snow affects travel
An early season snowstorm has blanketed much of the north of the country, including Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. Temperatures plunged to freezing and below as a cold front moved from west to east. A steady, blowing snow was yesterday falling in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western areas the previous day. The National Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China’s four-tier warning system. Accumulations of more than 30cm were forecast in some areas. Several sections of highways around Beijing were closed yesterday because of the snow. Flights were canceled on Saturday at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, Xinhua news agency reported. Some expressways were temporarily shut in Hebei Province and Shanxi Province, Xinhua said.
SPAIN
Passengers flee plane
Authorities were on Saturday investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca. The incident occurred late on Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport. A government official on the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said 12 people had been detained by police, including nine who illegally left the plane, the person who was said to be sick and the person’s companion. Police are still looking for 12 more on the loose. Investigators are considering the hypothesis that the passenger who provoked the emergency landing was not actually ill.
GERMANY
Three hurt in knife attack
A knife attack on a high-speed train left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said on Saturday. A man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack, police said. The train, a high-speed Intercity Express train, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack. A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross said the organization processed three “severely injured” people. A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Seubersdorf, where the train stopped after the attack, Bavarian state police said. Local police said they received a call about the attack at about 9am. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear.”
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8