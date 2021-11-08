World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Military holds artillery drill

The country has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capabilities, state media reported yesterday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday, with senior government and military officials present, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. Leader Kim Jong-un was not mentioned in the report, suggesting he did not observe the training. He supervised a similar artillery firing drill last year. This year’s drills were designed to inspect the mechanized units’ progress in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training throughout the military, KCNA said.

CHINA

Early snow affects travel

An early season snowstorm has blanketed much of the north of the country, including Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. Temperatures plunged to freezing and below as a cold front moved from west to east. A steady, blowing snow was yesterday falling in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western areas the previous day. The National Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China’s four-tier warning system. Accumulations of more than 30cm were forecast in some areas. Several sections of highways around Beijing were closed yesterday because of the snow. Flights were canceled on Saturday at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, Xinhua news agency reported. Some expressways were temporarily shut in Hebei Province and Shanxi Province, Xinhua said.

SPAIN

Passengers flee plane

Authorities were on Saturday investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca. The incident occurred late on Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport. A government official on the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said 12 people had been detained by police, including nine who illegally left the plane, the person who was said to be sick and the person’s companion. Police are still looking for 12 more on the loose. Investigators are considering the hypothesis that the passenger who provoked the emergency landing was not actually ill.

GERMANY

Three hurt in knife attack

A knife attack on a high-speed train left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said on Saturday. A man has been arrested in connection with the morning attack, police said. The train, a high-speed Intercity Express train, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack. A spokesperson for the Bavarian Red Cross said the organization processed three “severely injured” people. A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Seubersdorf, where the train stopped after the attack, Bavarian state police said. Local police said they received a call about the attack at about 9am. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear.”