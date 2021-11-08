COVID-19: US court freezes Biden’s vaccine rule for companies

OPPOSITION: The stay was issued two days after Washington unveiled the rule, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 4, but is also facing legal challenges before other courts

Reuters, WASHINGTON





A US federal appeals court on Saturday issued a stay freezing the administration of US President Joe Biden’s efforts to require workers at US companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the rule.

The ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit comes after numerous Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the new rule, which is set to take effect on Jan. 4 next year.

US Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said in a statement that the US Department of Labor was “confident in its legal authority” to issue the rule, which would be enforced by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are subjected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them,” she said. “We are fully prepared to defend this standard in court.”

An average of about 1,100 Americans are dying daily from COVID-19, most of them unvaccinated. COVID-19 has killed more than 750,000 people in the US.

The stay comes two days after the Biden administration unveiled the rule, which was immediately met with vows of legal action from Republican governors and others, who said it overstepped the administration’s legal authority.

The action on the private-sector vaccinations was taken under OSHA’s emergency authority over workplace safety, officials said.

The rule applies to 84.2 million workers at 1.9 million private-sector employers, OSHA said.

The administration’s various vaccine rules cover 100 million employees, about two-thirds of the US workforce, according to the White House.

Saturday’s court order came in response to a joint petition from several businesses, advocacy groups, and the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah. The rule is also facing separate legal challenges before other courts.

The two-page order directs the Biden administration to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule by 5pm today.