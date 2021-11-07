World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Eight killed at festival

At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday, authorities said. “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena told a news conference. “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured,” he said, adding that the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after medical exams are completed. “We transported 17 patients to the hospital ... 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest,” he said.

BRAZIL

Singer dies in plane crash

Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca was killed on Friday along with her manager and aide when the small airplane they were traveling in crashed in the state of Minas Gerais. Mendonca’s press office said in a statement that her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, aide Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho as well the pilot and copilot of the plane were also killed in the crash. Marilia Mendonca rose to fame as an icon of the Brazilian country music style sertanejo, winning a 2019 Latin Grammy for an album in the category. She had posted on social media a video boarding the plane earlier on Friday. The airplane departed from the midwestern city of Goiania heading to Caratinga, where 26-year-old Mendonca had a concert scheduled for later on Friday, according to news Web site G1.

AUSTRALIA

Man feared taken by shark

Emergency crews were yesterday scouring waters for a missing swimmer off the west coast after reports of a shark attack, with witnesses telling local media that two predators were involved. Western Australian police said they were called to Port Beach near Fremantle, about a 30-minute drive south of Perth, over reports of a shark attack in the morning. “Water police are currently coordinating a marine search for a person believed to be missing in the area,” police said in a statement, with officials yet to confirm further details.

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA

Heavy rain triggers floods

Heavy rain caused severe flash flooding in the country, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in most of the capital, closing a key facility for oxygen used for COVID-19 patients and submerging roads in some parts of the Balkan country on Friday. The only certified medicinal oxygen filling plant in the country, part of Germany’s Messer Group, was among workplaces and homes in the suburbs of Sarajevo that had to be evacuated after being overrun by fast-moving flood water.

SPAIN

Animals escape from circus

Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, police said on Friday. It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out, but Quiros Circus, which owns them, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists. They were spotted at about 5am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is based. “Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight,” the national police wrote on Twitter, sharing images of eight two-humped camels and a llama hanging around a street corner. “Police found them and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound,” police wrote.