UNITED STATES
Eight killed at festival
At least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at the Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday, authorities said. “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena told a news conference. “We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured,” he said, adding that the cause of death cannot be confirmed until after medical exams are completed. “We transported 17 patients to the hospital ... 11 of those that were transported were in cardiac arrest,” he said.
BRAZIL
Singer dies in plane crash
Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca was killed on Friday along with her manager and aide when the small airplane they were traveling in crashed in the state of Minas Gerais. Mendonca’s press office said in a statement that her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, aide Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho as well the pilot and copilot of the plane were also killed in the crash. Marilia Mendonca rose to fame as an icon of the Brazilian country music style sertanejo, winning a 2019 Latin Grammy for an album in the category. She had posted on social media a video boarding the plane earlier on Friday. The airplane departed from the midwestern city of Goiania heading to Caratinga, where 26-year-old Mendonca had a concert scheduled for later on Friday, according to news Web site G1.
AUSTRALIA
Man feared taken by shark
Emergency crews were yesterday scouring waters for a missing swimmer off the west coast after reports of a shark attack, with witnesses telling local media that two predators were involved. Western Australian police said they were called to Port Beach near Fremantle, about a 30-minute drive south of Perth, over reports of a shark attack in the morning. “Water police are currently coordinating a marine search for a person believed to be missing in the area,” police said in a statement, with officials yet to confirm further details.
BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA
Heavy rain triggers floods
Heavy rain caused severe flash flooding in the country, prompting evacuations, causing power outages in most of the capital, closing a key facility for oxygen used for COVID-19 patients and submerging roads in some parts of the Balkan country on Friday. The only certified medicinal oxygen filling plant in the country, part of Germany’s Messer Group, was among workplaces and homes in the suburbs of Sarajevo that had to be evacuated after being overrun by fast-moving flood water.
SPAIN
Animals escape from circus
Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, police said on Friday. It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out, but Quiros Circus, which owns them, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists. They were spotted at about 5am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is based. “Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight,” the national police wrote on Twitter, sharing images of eight two-humped camels and a llama hanging around a street corner. “Police found them and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound,” police wrote.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8