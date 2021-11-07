It is a city of more than 5 million motorbikes, but Hanoi yesterday opened its first ever urban railway line as authorities try to cut traffic and pollution that have long dogged the Vietnamese capital.
After years of delays and a near-doubling of construction costs, a train eased out of Cat Linh Station, close to the center of the city, to begin its 13km journey toward the densely populated east.
“I decided to give this a try because I was curious,” Nguyen Thi Thu told reporters inside a busy car of the Chinese-made train. “I am very happy to be able to take a ride after all the postponements.”
Photo: AFP
Other passengers showed up early to strike a pose in front of the shiny new train, while young children on board stared in wonder out of large windows at the Hanoi skyline rushing past.
The buzzing capital of 9 million people is known the world over for its dense crowds of motorbikes that fill the city’s streets and make life perilous for pedestrians attempting to cross.
The number of bikes on the roads has soared from 2 million in 2008 to 5.7 million last year, police data showed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The figure for cars has also rocketed in the same period, from 185,000 to 700,000.
Residents often spend hours stuck in traffic, with few opting to catch the bus — the only public transport option available until now.
The terrible traffic is also a major source of air pollution in the capital, the Hanoi Department of Environmental Protection said.
The city frequently records “unhealthy” air quality during the winter months.
Vietnamese Ministry of Transport official Vu Hong Son yesterday said that the railway would address many of those issues.
It will help “ease traffic congestion, limit private vehicles, reduce environmental pollution and contribute to the change of inner-city movements,” he said.
The Cat Linh-Ha Dong line has taken a decade to complete, with its construction interrupted several times due to safety issues and spiraling costs that have seen spending balloon to nearly US$900 million from its original US$550 million budget.
Nine more lines are planned for Hanoi by 2030 and authorities last month floated the idea of installing toll booths in the capital — as well as business hub Ho Chi Minh City — to charge vehicles wanting to enter the areas.
However, it remains unclear whether residents would be easily parted from their bikes.
“It takes a long time to change people’s habits,” Nguyen Thi Thu said.
