Australia yesterday reached a full inoculation rate of 80 percent of people aged 16 or older, which Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a “magnificent milestone” on the path to becoming one of the world’s most vaccinated countries against COVID-19.
Once a champion of a “COVID-19 zero” strategy to manage the pandemic, the country of 25 million has moved toward living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has proven too infectious to suppress.
“Another, magnificent milestone, Australia,” Morrison said in a video post on Facebook. “That’s four out of five, how good is that? This has been a true Australian national effort.”
While vaccinations remain voluntary on the federal level, Australia’s states and territories introduced mandatory measures for many occupations and workers.
Unvaccinated people are barred from many activities, such as dining out or concerts.
On Monday, Australia eased international border curbs for the first time during the pandemic, but only for vaccinated people from highly inoculated states.
Media said that about 3,000 people protested against vaccine mandates in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which spent nearly nine months across six lockdowns throughout the pandemic.
The national vaccination figure incorporates some uneven levels.
Nearly 90 percent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated in the most populous state of New South Wales, and almost 95 percent in the capital, Canberra, but this figure drops to just 65 percent in the sparsely populated Northern Territory and Western Australia.
The country yesterday reported 1,558 infections and 10 deaths, with the majority of infections in Victoria. Some parts of the Northern Territory are in a snap, three-day lockdown, after an outbreak grew to three cases.
