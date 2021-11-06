US House plans to vote on US$1.75tn economic plan today

Bloomberg





The US House of Representatives plans to vote today on US President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion economic package and a separate infrastructure bill, after intense 11th-hour negotiations by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to settle lingering differences.

A vote on the massive tax and spending measure follows months of intra-party tension and disputes that carried into late Thursday night.

Although much of the bill had been written, there were last-minute changes on modifying the state and local income tax deduction and a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Approval of the infrastructure measure, already passed by the US Senate, would send it directly to Biden’s desk.

House passage of both measures would deliver a much-needed victory for the president, whose approval ratings have plummeted.

A stunning loss for Democrats in a Virginia gubernatorial race and an unexpectedly close call for the incumbent governor of New Jersey generated fresh impetus for the party’s lawmakers to finish work on the economic package, known as “Build Back Better,” as well as the infrastructure measure.

Biden has been directly involved in negotiating with House and Senate Democrats, and on Thursday called on House members to vote yes when the bill comes to the floor, a White House official said.

Plans for the vote advanced after Pelosi told three potential holdouts, US representatives Adriano Espaillat, Chuy Garcia and Lou Correa, that she would make protections for immigrants a top priority once the House finishes with Biden’s economic priorities.

The current text of the broad tax and spending bill includes a parole option that would provide work authorization and deportation protections for some undocumented immigrants.

However, a more expansive measure would likely not survive in the Senate.

“All options remain on the table, but we are not drafting new language,” Garcia said in a statement. “Speaker Pelosi shares our concerns for the immigrant community, recognizes their contributions and is committed to keeping immigration in play.”