The US House of Representatives plans to vote today on US President Joe Biden’s US$1.75 trillion economic package and a separate infrastructure bill, after intense 11th-hour negotiations by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to settle lingering differences.
A vote on the massive tax and spending measure follows months of intra-party tension and disputes that carried into late Thursday night.
Although much of the bill had been written, there were last-minute changes on modifying the state and local income tax deduction and a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
Photo: AFP
Approval of the infrastructure measure, already passed by the US Senate, would send it directly to Biden’s desk.
House passage of both measures would deliver a much-needed victory for the president, whose approval ratings have plummeted.
A stunning loss for Democrats in a Virginia gubernatorial race and an unexpectedly close call for the incumbent governor of New Jersey generated fresh impetus for the party’s lawmakers to finish work on the economic package, known as “Build Back Better,” as well as the infrastructure measure.
Biden has been directly involved in negotiating with House and Senate Democrats, and on Thursday called on House members to vote yes when the bill comes to the floor, a White House official said.
Plans for the vote advanced after Pelosi told three potential holdouts, US representatives Adriano Espaillat, Chuy Garcia and Lou Correa, that she would make protections for immigrants a top priority once the House finishes with Biden’s economic priorities.
The current text of the broad tax and spending bill includes a parole option that would provide work authorization and deportation protections for some undocumented immigrants.
However, a more expansive measure would likely not survive in the Senate.
“All options remain on the table, but we are not drafting new language,” Garcia said in a statement. “Speaker Pelosi shares our concerns for the immigrant community, recognizes their contributions and is committed to keeping immigration in play.”
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
‘GIGANTIC ISSUE’: The US president said the world wonders what China provides and that Vladimir Putin is silent despite major problems, including burning tundra US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.” “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do