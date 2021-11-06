Biden, Xi might agree to reopen missions: report

DESPITE TENSIONS: The reciprocal reopening of two consulates closed last year would come as the US seeks to start dialogue with Beijing over nuclear arms control

Bloomberg





US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are likely to announce the reopening of consulates shuttered last year, which would be one of the biggest steps yet to repair ties fractured during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, Politico reported on Thursday.

The two leaders, who are planning a virtual summit in the near future, are also likely to announce an easing of visa restrictions, Politico said, citing sources it did not identify.

The US is also seeking to make progress on trade and climate issues, as well as start a bilateral nuclear weapons dialogue — something Beijing has resisted.

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday as he leaves Scotland after attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Photo: AFP

Ties between the US and China have quietly improved over the past few months, even as they spar over Taiwan and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing’s nuclear arsenal.

The US Department of Defense on Wednesday warned that China is expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities more rapidly than previously believed, a development that comes after US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that China’s test of hypersonic systems was close to a “Sputnik moment” for the US.

A group of four Democratic lawmakers had written a letter to Biden urging him to make nuclear risk reduction measures with China a top priority in his meeting with Xi, which has yet to be scheduled.

Beijing, which resisted joining US-Russia arms control discussions last year, sees such moves as “dragging” China into “unfair arms talks” to contain China and justify US moves to strengthen its nuclear capability, the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times said in a report yesterday.

However, overall US-China exchanges have increased after relations hit rock bottom in the final year of the Trump presidency, as he poured pressure on Beijing after the COVID-19 pandemic hit during his re-election campaign.

In July last year, Washington told China to shutter its consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to retaliate with an order for a US diplomatic facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close.

The Trump administration said the move was necessary because China directed criminal and covert activity to steal trade secrets and carry out malign influence operations across the US, although it never provided evidence of that.

The two nations also traded visa restrictions on students and journalists during Trump’s time in office.