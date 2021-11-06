US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are likely to announce the reopening of consulates shuttered last year, which would be one of the biggest steps yet to repair ties fractured during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, Politico reported on Thursday.
The two leaders, who are planning a virtual summit in the near future, are also likely to announce an easing of visa restrictions, Politico said, citing sources it did not identify.
The US is also seeking to make progress on trade and climate issues, as well as start a bilateral nuclear weapons dialogue — something Beijing has resisted.
Ties between the US and China have quietly improved over the past few months, even as they spar over Taiwan and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing’s nuclear arsenal.
The US Department of Defense on Wednesday warned that China is expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities more rapidly than previously believed, a development that comes after US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that China’s test of hypersonic systems was close to a “Sputnik moment” for the US.
A group of four Democratic lawmakers had written a letter to Biden urging him to make nuclear risk reduction measures with China a top priority in his meeting with Xi, which has yet to be scheduled.
Beijing, which resisted joining US-Russia arms control discussions last year, sees such moves as “dragging” China into “unfair arms talks” to contain China and justify US moves to strengthen its nuclear capability, the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times said in a report yesterday.
However, overall US-China exchanges have increased after relations hit rock bottom in the final year of the Trump presidency, as he poured pressure on Beijing after the COVID-19 pandemic hit during his re-election campaign.
In July last year, Washington told China to shutter its consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to retaliate with an order for a US diplomatic facility in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close.
The Trump administration said the move was necessary because China directed criminal and covert activity to steal trade secrets and carry out malign influence operations across the US, although it never provided evidence of that.
The two nations also traded visa restrictions on students and journalists during Trump’s time in office.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
‘GIGANTIC ISSUE’: The US president said the world wonders what China provides and that Vladimir Putin is silent despite major problems, including burning tundra US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.” “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do