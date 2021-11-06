COP26 Climate Summit: Firms back US plan to cut emissions: Kerry

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland





A new project trumpeted by US President Joe Biden in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power amounts to a “big transformation,” US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday.

The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the US government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), aims to help meet an increasingly difficult target laid out in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5oC.

So far, almost three dozen global firms in many sectors have committed to changing their purchasing practices to favor development of zero-emission technologies by 2030.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at an international business dinner during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday. Photo: AP

The idea is to jumpstart budding or not-yet-existent technologies that can reduce how much carbon is spewed into the atmosphere by leveraging the market — specifically the purchasing power of companies — to encourage their suppliers to clean up, so they can too.

Biden spoke of the project as the UN-backed COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

“This is a big transformation. It’s a big deal,” Kerry told a meeting with corporate leaders. “Everybody I’ve talked to when they learn about it, they say: ‘Wow, that makes sense. That’s great.’ And all of you understood that instinctively, and without an arm-twisting.”

Designers of the project say that half of the emissions reduction projected between now and 2030 would stem from innovations — like capturing carbon out of the air — that are not operating at a large scale.

Pushing suppliers of the large companies to cut emissions would help create bigger markets and ultimately lower costs, Kerry said.

“If we don’t get enough reduction somewhere in the 45 percent range over the next 10 years, we are blowing by 1.5oC o and that’s a hard target,” Kerry said, crediting the private sector for leading “in a way that even some governments are not.”

A first phase focuses on aviation, shipping, steel and trucking, while three more industries — aluminum, cement and chemicals — are to come on board later, he said.

The seven industries account for about one-third of total global carbon emissions, WEF data showed.

“Volvo says ... 10 percent of our vehicles are going to be made with green steel,” Kerry said. “And so, all of a sudden, people making green steel know: ‘Hey, there’s somebody out there waiting to buy this.’”

However, even participant companies are not revolutionizing their plans just yet, committing to make the changes in at least one of their purchasing areas — so not necessarily company-wide.

Questions also remain about the metrics and monitoring, which could amount to attempted “greenwashing” if firms try to quietly wriggle out of their commitments.

“We are going to have very strict metrics and strict follow-up on this,” WEF president Borge Brende said.

“Rest assured: We’re on it,” he said in a telephone interview.

He said the initiative is no substitute for government regulation to help curb global warming, which would still be needed, and putting pressure on suppliers could lead companies to face higher prices.

The idea builds on commitments in the finance sector, exemplified through carbon-reduction strategies at investment companies like BlackRock and Carlyle, Brende said.

The coalition hopes to broaden that effort in finance to many more sectors. US-based companies including Amazon, Apple, Boeing and Delta Air Lines are taking part, as are European plane maker Airbus, Germany’s Deutsche Post, Swedish energy company Vattenfall and India’s Dalmia Cement.

“This means that they will be pretty tough — even the hard-to-abate sectors — in the years to come,” Brende said, referring to sectors in which cutting carbon is especially difficult. “And if you want to sell to these companies, you have to reduce your carbon footprint. And I’m pretty sure that that signal will be received.”