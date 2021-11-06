Thousands of young climate advocates were preparing to descend on Glasgow, Scotland, yesterday to protest against what they say is a dangerous lack of action by leaders at the COP26 climate summit.
Demonstrations are expected across the city to highlight the disconnect between the glacial pace of emissions reductions and the climate emergency already swamping countries across the world.
Organizers of the Fridays for Future global strike movement said they expected large crowds at the planned three-hour protest during COP26 “Youth Day”, which would be attended by high-profile campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.
“This UN climate summit, we’re once again seeing world leaders saying big words and big promises,” said Mitze Joelle Tan, a climate justice campaigner from the Philippines. “We need drastic carbon dioxide emission cuts, reparations from the Global North to the Global South to use for adaptation, and to manage loss and damages, and we need to put an end to the fossil fuel industry.”
Delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Glasgow to hammer out how to meet the Paris agreement goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5oC and 2oC. The UN-led process requires states to commit to ever-increasing emissions cuts, and enjoins richer, historical emitters to help developing countries fund their energy transformations and deal with climate impacts.
Countries on Thursday issued two additional pledges to reduce their fossil fuel consumption. Twenty nations including major financiers the US and Canada promised to end overseas fossil fuel funding by the end of next year.
More than 40 countries pledged to phase out coal — the most polluting fossil fuel — although details were vague and a timeline for doing so not disclosed.
Thunberg was unimpressed, writing on Twitter: “This is no longer a climate conference. This is a Global North greenwash festival.”
Experts say that a commitment made during the high-level leaders summit at the start of COP26 by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by at least 30 percent this decade would have a real short-term effect on global heating.
However, advocates said that governments, particularly wealthy polluters, have a habit of failing to live up to their climate promises.
“On Monday, I stood in front of world leaders in Glasgow and asked them to open their hearts to the people on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” said Kenyan campaigner Elizabeth Wathuti, who addressed the conference’s opening plenary. “I asked them to take their historic responsibility seriously and to take serious action here. So far they haven’t.”
Countries came into COP26 with national climate plans that, when brought together, puts Earth on course to warm 2.7oC this century, the UN said.
With just 1.1oC of warming so far, communities across the world are already facing ever more intense fire and drought, as well as displacement and economic ruin wrought by global warming.
“We are tired of fighting against the current normal — the normal we have is unviable, unsustainable and not enough,” said Kenyan campaigner Kevin Mtai. “We need to change.”
