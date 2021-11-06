Indonesia’s government yesterday took over land assets linked to an automaker company owned by the son of late Indonesian president Suharto, in its latest attempt to recover money from the family.
The move was part of wider efforts to recoup US$7.7 billion of unpaid loans given as bank bailouts during the 1997-1998 financial crisis.
Automaker PT Timor Putra Nasional, which is controlled by Suharto’s youngest son, Hutomo “Tommy” Mandala Putra, has an outstanding debt to the state amounting to 2.6 trillion rupiah (US$180.87 million) after defaulting on loans to state banks during the crisis, a statement said.
The government had issued letters to seize the assets used as collateral, but had not physically taken them over due to “obstacles on the ground,” it said.
Authorities yesterday sealed the assets — 120 hectares across four plots of lands in the Karawang area of West Java, it said.
Hundreds of police and military personnel oversaw the process, local media reported.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
‘GIGANTIC ISSUE’: The US president said the world wonders what China provides and that Vladimir Putin is silent despite major problems, including burning tundra US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.” “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do