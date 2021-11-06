Indonesia takes over land linked to ex-leader Suharto

Reuters, JAKARTA





Indonesia’s government yesterday took over land assets linked to an automaker company owned by the son of late Indonesian president Suharto, in its latest attempt to recover money from the family.

The move was part of wider efforts to recoup US$7.7 billion of unpaid loans given as bank bailouts during the 1997-1998 financial crisis.

Automaker PT Timor Putra Nasional, which is controlled by Suharto’s youngest son, Hutomo “Tommy” Mandala Putra, has an outstanding debt to the state amounting to 2.6 trillion rupiah (US$180.87 million) after defaulting on loans to state banks during the crisis, a statement said.

The government had issued letters to seize the assets used as collateral, but had not physically taken them over due to “obstacles on the ground,” it said.

Authorities yesterday sealed the assets — 120 hectares across four plots of lands in the Karawang area of West Java, it said.

Hundreds of police and military personnel oversaw the process, local media reported.