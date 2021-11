Death row inmates sue over notification system

Reuters, TOKYO





Two death row inmates in Japan are suing the country over how prisoners are notified only hours before the death penalty is carried out, demanding change and seeking compensation for the impact of the “inhumane” practice, their lawyer said yesterday.

Capital punishment in Japan is conducted by hanging.

The practice of not informing inmates of the timing until shortly before execution has long been decried by international human rights organizations for the stress they say it places on prisoners.

On Thursday, in what is believed to be a first, two prisoners sentenced to death filed a suit in a district court in Osaka, saying that the practice was illegal because it did not allow prisoners time to file an objection and demanding that the practice be changed, lawyer Yutaka Ueda said.

They are seeking ¥22 million (US$193,594) in compensation, Ueda said.

“Death row prisoners live in fear every morning that that day will be their last,” he said. “It’s extremely inhumane. Japan is really behind the international community on this.”

Ueda said there is no law mandating that prisoners can only be told of their execution hours before it takes place, and that the practice actually goes against Japan’s criminal code.

“The central government has said this is meant to keep prisoners from suffering before their execution, but that’s no explanation and a big problem, and we really need to see how they respond to the suit,” he said.

“Overseas, prisoners are given time to contemplate the end of their lives and mentally prepare,” he said. “It’s as if Japan is trying as hard as possible not to let anybody know.”

There are currently 112 people sentenced to death in Japan, the Japanese Ministry of Justice said, although none have been executed for nearly two years.

Public opinion polls regularly show that a vast majority of the population are in favor of capital punishment, which is usually imposed for murders.

Ueda said he hopes the lawsuit could spark discussion in Japan about the issue, although this is not its main goal.

“This system is badly mistaken — and we would like the public to turn their eyes to the issue,” he said.