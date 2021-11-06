Two death row inmates in Japan are suing the country over how prisoners are notified only hours before the death penalty is carried out, demanding change and seeking compensation for the impact of the “inhumane” practice, their lawyer said yesterday.
Capital punishment in Japan is conducted by hanging.
The practice of not informing inmates of the timing until shortly before execution has long been decried by international human rights organizations for the stress they say it places on prisoners.
On Thursday, in what is believed to be a first, two prisoners sentenced to death filed a suit in a district court in Osaka, saying that the practice was illegal because it did not allow prisoners time to file an objection and demanding that the practice be changed, lawyer Yutaka Ueda said.
They are seeking ￥22 million (US$193,594) in compensation, Ueda said.
“Death row prisoners live in fear every morning that that day will be their last,” he said. “It’s extremely inhumane. Japan is really behind the international community on this.”
Ueda said there is no law mandating that prisoners can only be told of their execution hours before it takes place, and that the practice actually goes against Japan’s criminal code.
“The central government has said this is meant to keep prisoners from suffering before their execution, but that’s no explanation and a big problem, and we really need to see how they respond to the suit,” he said.
“Overseas, prisoners are given time to contemplate the end of their lives and mentally prepare,” he said. “It’s as if Japan is trying as hard as possible not to let anybody know.”
There are currently 112 people sentenced to death in Japan, the Japanese Ministry of Justice said, although none have been executed for nearly two years.
Public opinion polls regularly show that a vast majority of the population are in favor of capital punishment, which is usually imposed for murders.
Ueda said he hopes the lawsuit could spark discussion in Japan about the issue, although this is not its main goal.
“This system is badly mistaken — and we would like the public to turn their eyes to the issue,” he said.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
‘GIGANTIC ISSUE’: The US president said the world wonders what China provides and that Vladimir Putin is silent despite major problems, including burning tundra US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.” “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do