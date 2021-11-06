Many HK reporters mulling exit: survey

Bloomberg





Nearly half of Hong Kong-based journalists, or 46 percent, said that they were considering leaving the territory due to a decline in press freedom under a Beijing-drafted National Security Law, a Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Hong Kong survey showed yesterday.

The group’s inaugural press freedom survey painted a damning picture of the territory’s media landscape since the law was imposed in June last year.

Eighty-four percent of journalists said that working conditions in Hong Kong had declined under the law, with 56 percent saying that they have engaged in self-censorship since its passage, the survey showed.

Police secure an area during a court hearing for a person charged under the National Security Law in Hong Kong on July 30. Photo: Reuters

Only half said that they understood where the government’s so-called “red lines” were, it showed.

One respondent wrote that Hong Kong had become worse than mainland China for journalistic reporting.

“There is real fear that previous coverage could be scrutinized,” the respondent wrote.

Other key findings were that 91 percent were concerned about a possible “fake news” law, while 86 percent said it was harder to get sources quoted on the record.

Some journalists had deleted images out of security concerns, the survey showed.

There is “widespread” concern about surveillance, with 56 percent not experiencing “over censorship” in their newsrooms, the survey showed.

“These results clearly show that assurances that Hong Kong still enjoys press freedom, guaranteed under the Basic Law, are not enough,” Foreign Correspondents’ Club president Keith Richburg said. “More steps need to be taken to restore confidence among journalists and to make sure Hong Kong maintains its decades-long reputation as a welcoming place for the international media.”

The survey was conducted from August to last month and only contacted members of the club who are correspondent or journalists.

It garnered 99 responses, 70 from correspondents working for foreign media firms and 29 from journalists working for local media.

The survey underscores the wider crackdown on dissent Hong Kong, which enshrines freedom of speech in its mini constitution, the Basic Law — unlike in mainland China, where journalists are arrested for criticizing the government.

The former British colony has for decades been a base for international media firms, but since the security law, the New York Times has moved part of its Hong Kong operations to Seoul, citing uncertainty about the territory’s prospects as a journalism hub, while in June Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper was forced to close after several of its executives and editors were arrested under the legislation.