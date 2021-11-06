Nearly half of Hong Kong-based journalists, or 46 percent, said that they were considering leaving the territory due to a decline in press freedom under a Beijing-drafted National Security Law, a Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Hong Kong survey showed yesterday.
The group’s inaugural press freedom survey painted a damning picture of the territory’s media landscape since the law was imposed in June last year.
Eighty-four percent of journalists said that working conditions in Hong Kong had declined under the law, with 56 percent saying that they have engaged in self-censorship since its passage, the survey showed.
Photo: Reuters
Only half said that they understood where the government’s so-called “red lines” were, it showed.
One respondent wrote that Hong Kong had become worse than mainland China for journalistic reporting.
“There is real fear that previous coverage could be scrutinized,” the respondent wrote.
Other key findings were that 91 percent were concerned about a possible “fake news” law, while 86 percent said it was harder to get sources quoted on the record.
Some journalists had deleted images out of security concerns, the survey showed.
There is “widespread” concern about surveillance, with 56 percent not experiencing “over censorship” in their newsrooms, the survey showed.
“These results clearly show that assurances that Hong Kong still enjoys press freedom, guaranteed under the Basic Law, are not enough,” Foreign Correspondents’ Club president Keith Richburg said. “More steps need to be taken to restore confidence among journalists and to make sure Hong Kong maintains its decades-long reputation as a welcoming place for the international media.”
The survey was conducted from August to last month and only contacted members of the club who are correspondent or journalists.
It garnered 99 responses, 70 from correspondents working for foreign media firms and 29 from journalists working for local media.
The survey underscores the wider crackdown on dissent Hong Kong, which enshrines freedom of speech in its mini constitution, the Basic Law — unlike in mainland China, where journalists are arrested for criticizing the government.
The former British colony has for decades been a base for international media firms, but since the security law, the New York Times has moved part of its Hong Kong operations to Seoul, citing uncertainty about the territory’s prospects as a journalism hub, while in June Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper was forced to close after several of its executives and editors were arrested under the legislation.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
‘GIGANTIC ISSUE’: The US president said the world wonders what China provides and that Vladimir Putin is silent despite major problems, including burning tundra US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.” “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do