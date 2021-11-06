Chile’s presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans on Thursday as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after presidential hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to Boric, four candidates had all been in close contact with him recently and have since tested negative for the virus, they said on social media.
However, Chile’s regulations mandate that any close contacts isolate for at least seven days regardless of test results.
The presidential election, the first since widespread protests in 2019 rocked the Andean copper-producing country, is to be held on Nov. 21 and will go to a second round if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the votes.
With three weeks before the first-round vote, Boric and Jose Antonio Kast are head-to-head and likely to both pass to a second round, to be held next month.
On Thursday, Kast was also forced to isolate.
“Having confirmed [Boric’s] diagnosis, I will strictly follow the current sanitation regulations and will be in quarantine for the next few days,” Kast said in a video shared on social media. “I hope to see you all soon.”
Sebastian Sichel, an independent who has partnered with a Chile Vamos coalition, said on social media that he would be sharing his campaign proposals virtually, but would head to the streets again from Tuesday next week.
“We continue from home to build a new Chile,” Boric wrote on Twitter.
People close to him said that he had a fever and was considering doing a virtual tour.
Boric had been vaccinated.
Yasna Provoste, a Christian Democratic candidate and a lawmaker, was also forced to isolate.
Provoste was third in the polls, but with half the support of Boric or Kast.
