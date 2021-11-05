Biden calls for action in Congress after elections

RED WAVE: Passing his ‘Build Back Better’ bill would remedy a lot of the issues that worry voters, Biden said in the wake of a series of Republican election victories

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday returned from Europe with a wake-up call for feuding Democrats holding up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress — after a humiliating state election defeat that many blamed on inertia and infighting among the party’s lawmakers.

“I do know that people want us to get things done,” he told reporters asking for his takeaway on longtime favorite and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss to a Republican newcomer in Tuesday’s Virginia governor’s election. “And that’s why I’m continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill.”

Amid nosediving approval ratings and frustration over his stalled economic agenda, Biden came home to a Republican red wave that swept over the eastern US on Tuesday, from Virginia Beach to Long Island and beyond.

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Republicans pulled off a decisive upset in the gubernatorial election in otherwise blue-trending Virginia, with untested multimillionaire Glenn Youngkin beating McAuliffe, while the Democratic governor of New Jersey won re-election, but only barely.

There were also Republican gains across New York City and a conservative backlash to a liberal proposal in Minneapolis — the city where George Floyd was murdered by police — to dismantle the local police force.

Hours before polls closed, Biden had voiced confidence about the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, rejecting suggestions that they were a verdict on his presidency.

Asked several times on Wednesday if he took responsibility for the bloodletting in local elections, he avoided giving a direct answer.

“People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things — from COVID to school, to jobs to a whole range of things and the cost of a gallon of gasoline,” he told reporters at the White House. “And so if I’m able to sign into law my Build Back Better initiative, I’m in a position where you’re going to see a lot of those things ameliorated quickly and swiftly, so that has to be done.”

While Biden’s news conference may spur rank-and-file lawmakers to deal more urgently with considering his priorities, it is far from clear they are united on the lessons they should be taking from Tuesday’s setbacks.

US Senator Joe Manchin, a holdout on much of Biden’s agenda, led calls for a handbrake on spending negotiations so that lawmakers can “take time and do it right.”

Progressives reached the opposite conclusion, arguing that Virginia had been lost by middle-of-the-road Democrats blocking provisions for child care, prescription drug reform and paid family leave from Biden’s Build Back Better social welfare package.

“Terry McAuliffe has been saying for weeks that his fate was tied to the progress of negotiations here on Capitol Hill,” US Senate majority whip Dick Durbin told reporters, echoing Biden. “And there ought to be a clear message to my party and all those who support it to get the job done.”