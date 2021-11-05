US, Iran dispute facts of ship incident near Oman

BLAME GAME: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that US forces had seized the tanker, while the US said that it only watched an operation by Iranian forces

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US and Iran on Wednesday gave sharply differing accounts of an incident involving a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, in the latest incident in the heavily trafficked seaway.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had thwarted an attempt last week by the US Navy to seize the vessel carrying its oil.

In a statement on its Web site Sepahnews, the IRGC said that US forces had seized the tanker laden with oil and “transferred its cargo to another tanker.”

An image provided on Wednesday by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shows a US Navy ship, left, and two IRGC speed boats, center, amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Photo: IRGC via AP

The IRGC’s naval forces, with air support, subsequently captured the second tanker, thwarting an alleged second attempt by the US Navy to retake the vessel, the statement said.

The report said that the “Americans had left the area” and that the tanker had docked at Bandar Abbas port at 8am on Monday last week.

However, US Department of Defense officials rejected that account, saying that the Iranians had seized the tanker and taken it to Iranian waters.

“I’ve seen Iranian claims. They are absolutely, totally false and untrue,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

On the day of the incident, “US Navy assets did monitor Iranian forces, illegally boarding and seizing a merchant vessel in international waters,” he said.

“Iran’s actions ... constitute a blatant violation of international law that undermines freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce,” he said.

Separately, another US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, rejected Tehran’s account and said the Iranians had themselves taken control of the tanker.

The two US vessels, together with aerial support, only watched the operation by IRGC forces, the official said.

“We were directed to closely monitor, and not to engage,” the official added.

Aerial videos posted by Iran’s Fars news agency show US naval vessels and much smaller Iranian speedboats following and circling the tanker, but give no clarity.

The incident followed a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the sea lanes serving the Gulf of Oman, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

Iran was blamed for a July 29 drone strike on an Israel-linked tanker sailing off the coast of Oman, the MV Mercer Street.

Iran denied that, as well as accusations that its military was behind other attacks and hijackings in the area.

The argument over last week’s tanker incident comes amid efforts to bring Iran back into talks to restore a broken deal over freezing its nuclear weapons program.

Restoring the deal, abrogated by former US president Donald Trump, could lead to a lifting of US sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports.

US President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the deal in exchange for Iran restoring limits on its nuclear activities.

On Wednesday, Iran said that it would resume the talks with world powers on Nov. 29 in Vienna, after a five-month gap.