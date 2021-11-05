Queensland State authorities surprised their Facebook followers with some “pleasurable” health advice yesterday. On its official Facebook page, Queensland Health shared a post about masturbation, which was accompanied by brightly colored infographics detailing its health benefits.
“Give yourself a hand,” the post began, with a hand and winking emojis.
“Masturbation is a normal and healthy part of a person’s sexual experience and a great way to discover what you are comfortable with. The best part is, it’s for everyone — and also offers a wealth of health and sexual health benefits!”
“It’s important for us all to work toward normalizing sex-positive messages about masturbation to reduce associated feelings of shame and fear, and improve overall sexual health and literacy.”
Humorous comments in response to the post came thick and fast.
“In these hard times we need to all pull together,” someone wrote.
“Gives the slogan ‘arm yourself’ a new meaning,” said another, a reference to the federal government’s “arm yourself against COVID-19” vaccination campaign.
Another: “Just brilliant! I wonder when all the funny comments will reach a climax?”
An article accompanying the Facebook post linked to peer-reviewed research that has found a correlation between masturbation and positive body image in women, and that orgasms may help reduce menstrual cramping.
A Queensland Health spokesperson said the aim of the post was to reduce the stigma associated with masturbation, communicate its health benefits and share advice to parents on how to talk to their children.
“Since masturbation is often considered a taboo subject and this is the first time we have spoken about it on social media, our team was prepared for the large public response and for people to be shocked,” they said.
Data from a 2014 Australian study of health and relationships, conducted once a decade, said that 72 percent of men and 42 percent of women reported masturbating in the previous year.
University of New South Wales professor Juliet Richters, the study’s lead author, said that the sex differences in masturbation prevalence and frequency were consistent across many studies.
The research found that masturbation was relatively uncommon among younger women, a “disappointing” finding “as it is generally agreed to have benefits for women in learning about their own bodies and negotiating more rewarding sexual practice with partners.”
“The idea that masturbation is in some way wrong or bad for you — it’s decades since that has no longer been thought by anyone in health or medicine,” Richters said.
