HK court makes landmark riot ruling

RAISED THE BAR: Hong Kong’s government lost its bid to jail assembly supporters who were not present at a rally, although lawmakers might pursue the matter by other means

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong’s top court yesterday quashed attempts by the government to prosecute people for rioting or illegal assembly even without being present at the scene — a ruling lawyers described as a landmark.

The five-judge panel in Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal, headed by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung (張舉能), unanimously rejected an earlier ruling by a lower appeal court that supporters of assemblies could be criminally liable without being present under the common law doctrine of “joint enterprise.”

Criminal lawyers said the ruling was highly significant, having ramifications for future prosecutions, and would be closely scrutinized amid an intensifying national security crackdown in the territory.

Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, left, attends a ceremony to mark the start of the legal year in Hong Kong on Jan. 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters

“They’ve effectively raised the bar for the prosecutors, and maybe even stopped a flood of sweeping and hasty charges,” one criminal barrister said. “That does not mean that the government won’t try to bring different charges though after going back to the drawing board.”

The appeal, in part, was brought by Tong Wai-hung, who was earlier acquitted of rioting in July 2019 — one of more than 10,000 people arrested during months of sometimes violent anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong that year.

While the Hong Kong Department of Justice did not seek to overturn Tong’s acquittal, it won an earlier appeal to show that a person’s presence at a riot or illegal assembly was not necessary for a conviction under the “joint enterprise” doctrine.

In yesterday’s judgement, the Court of Final Appeal panel noted that “taking part” is key to the public order offenses of rioting and illegal assembly, and could not be overridden by the joint enterprise doctrine.

“Both offenses are participatory in nature,” it said. “There is no requirement for the persons taking part to share some extraneous common purpose.”

It also said that offenders either present or absent who encouraged, promoted or organized criminal assemblies could be still be found guilty of different and more serious offenses, such as conspiracy or incitement.

Court of Appeal judges earlier approved Tong’s demand to question their ruling, saying the question had “far reaching implications for the prosecution of the offenses of riot and illegal assembly in the future.”