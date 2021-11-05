China can synthesize pork feed from emissions: report

Bloomberg





Chinese researchers have developed the technology to turn industrial emissions into animal feed at scale, a move that could cut the country’s dependence on imported raw materials such as soybeans, the state-run Science and Technology Daily reported earlier this week.

The technology involves synthesizing industrial exhaust containing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen into protein using Clostridium autoethanogenum, a bacterium used to make ethanol.

China is the top importer of soybeans, which are crushed to produce meal, mainly to feed the world’s largest pig population in the country.

It buys huge volumes from countries including Argentina, Brazil and the US. The commodity has also been a major source of friction contributing to US-China trade tensions.

China faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and tries to boost yields and reduce wastage.

The Science and Technology Daily said that 80 percent of China’s raw material needs for feed proteins are served by imports.

If China can produce 10 million tonnes of synthetic protein using the new technology, that would be equivalent to about 28 million tonnes of soybean imports, the researchers are quoted as saying.

Producing synthetic proteins for animal feed at a large scale would also help China in its decarbonization program, a major policy goal set by the Chinese Communist Party, they said.