The heavily forested Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan — which measures its success in “Gross National Happiness” — has not made a net-zero pledge, like a growing number of nations.
That is because it is already “carbon negative,” absorbing more climate-changing emissions each year than it produces.
The forests of the thinly populated country of less than 1 million people absorb more than 9 million tonnes of carbon each year, while its economy, designed to reduce fossil fuel use and waste, produces less than 4 tonnes.
Photo: AFP
“We are showing the world what we can do if we have the political will,” Bhutanese National Environment Commission head Sonam Wangdi said in an interview at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
A tiny, but growing club of “carbon negative” forest countries is emerging, with Suriname — a small rainforest country north of Brazil — already a member and Panama expected to be certified later this year.
What they have in common is strong protection of their carbon-absorbing forests alongside increasingly tough measures to hold down climate-changing emissions, including efforts to adopt renewable energy, electrify transport and cut waste.
At COP26, they formed a formal alliance, signing a declaration calling for international finance, preferential trade, carbon pricing and other measures to support their economies and other “carbon negative” nations yet to emerge.
“We are taking the first step. What is the world doing for us? We’re looking for support,” Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin told the signing ceremony. “What these three countries have achieved has been based on national efforts and national sacrifice.”
Wangdi said that Bhutan’s “carbon negative” path began in the 1970s, when its then-king rejected plans to grow economically by cutting forests to make way for farms and industry.
Instead, the king pushed for an economy built in part on sustainable forest management, with a focus on balancing conservation and development, Wangdi said.
That has ultimately helped the tiny, landlocked kingdom protect its environment while cutting its poverty rate from 36 percent in 2007 to 12 percent in 2017, according to the World Bank — though the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the rate up slightly.
“We don’t extract as much, we reuse, we recycle. It’s an effort not just by government, but by everyone,” Wangdi said.
