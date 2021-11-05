COP26: Global carbon emissions near record levels: report

‘U-TURN NEEDED’: To reach net-zero by 2050, emissions would need to fall annually by as much as they did at the height of the pandemic, one of the coauthors said

AFP, GLASGOW, Scotland





Global carbon emissions caused mainly by burning fossil fuels are set to rebound this year to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, with China’s share increasing to nearly one-third of the total, an assessment showed yesterday.

Overall, carbon pollution would this year be just shy of the record set in 2019, the annual report from the Global Carbon Project consortium showed, as nearly 200 nations at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland confront the threat of catastrophic global warming.

Emissions from gas and highly polluting coal would this year rise by more than they dropped last year due to a pandemic-driven economic slowdown, it showed.

Climate advocates dressed as the Pokemon character Pikachu yesterday in Glasgow, Scotland, protest against Japan’s support of the coal industry. Photo: AP

Capping the rise in global temperature to 1.5oC above pre-industrial levels — as per the Paris agreement — would limit mortality and damage, but requires slashing carbon emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050, the UN’s climate science authority has said.

“This report is a reality check,” said Corrine Le Querre, a climate change science professor at the University of East Anglia who coauthored the report. “It shows what’s happening in the real world while we are here in Glasgow talking about tackling climate change.”

“Economic incentives now are about driving consumption, and this is really pushing industry, production and coal,” she said.

Worldwide, decarbonisation — mainly switching from fossil fuels to renewable — continues to be outpaced by the demand for energy, adding to emissions, it showed.

However, the report was not bereft of positive signals.

Twenty-three states accounting for one-quarter of global emissions over the past decade — including the US, Japan, Germany, France and the UK — simultaneously posted strong economic growth and a significant decline in emissions, showing that the two can be decoupled.

For 15 of these nations, this held true even when the carbon emissions from the production of imported goods was included.

“This shows that these countries know how to do it, they demonstrate it’s possible,” Le Querre said, adding that the findings also make clear how daunting the goals in the Paris agreement are.

“If you want to reach net-zero by 2050, you need to decrease emissions on average by 1.4 billion tonnes per year,” she said. “In 2020, during the pandemic, we had a drop of 1.6 billion tonnes — this shows you the scale of the action required.”