A four-year-old Australian girl abducted from a campsite 18 days ago was yesterday found “alive and well” in a locked house, telling elated police officers: “My name is Cleo.”
Last month, Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia, sparking a frantic air, sea and ground search involving 100 officers — a search that most feared would end in tragedy.
The little girl was found alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, a short drive away from where she disappeared, Western Australia police said.
Photo: Western Australia Police Force via Reuters
“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her: ‘What’s your name?’” Western Australia Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said. “She said: ‘My name is Cleo.’”
Police detained a 36-year-old local man with no connection to the family after breaking into the house at about 1am. The young girl was reunited with her parents a short time later, with her mother Ellie taking to social media to express her relief.
“Our family is whole again,” she posted on Instagram under a photograph of Cleo.
Ellie Smith had earlier described her distress at waking at 6am to find the family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing.
Her public pleas for help to bring Cleo home had prompted an outpouring of support.
Blanch told local radio that he saw “seasoned detectives openly crying with relief” after Cleo was found, calling the rescue “just incredible.”
“It’s very rare. It’s something we all hoped in our hearts, and it’s come true,” he said.
While police used human intelligence, surveillance footage and forensic analysis to find the girl, scores of volunteers scoured nearby bushland for clues.
Investigators had been determined that they “were not going to leave any stone unturned,” even as the search dragged on, Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.
“We had been following a lot of the forensic leads and it led us to a particular house,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. “We put everything we had at it.”
