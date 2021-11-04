A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence advocate was yesterday facing life in prison after becoming the youngest person convicted under the territory’s National Security Law, but told the court that he had “nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tony Chung (鍾翰林) had pleaded guilty to secession in the fourth case to come to trial under the law.
“I have nothing to be ashamed of,” Chung said in court as he entered his plea.
Photo: AFP
Hong Kong District Judge Stanley Chan (陳廣池) promptly told Chung that no talk of politics would be allowed in the courtroom.
Chung is the former convener of Student Localism, a small group that advocated Hong Kong’s independence from China.
STUDENT LOCALISM
The group was founded in 2016 and disbanded its Hong Kong network before Beijing imposed the National Security Law last year, but it has kept its overseas chapters going.
The prosecution said that the group advocated that Hong Kong “get rid of the Chinese Communist colonial rule” and “build a Hong Kong republic.”
The organization also opposed the teaching of Mandarin in Hong Kong schools, the court heard.
Yesterday, Chung was also convicted of a money laundering charge and, in exchange, the prosecution agreed to drop a sedition charge and a second money laundering charge, which he had pleaded not guilty to.
Chung has been in custody for more than one year, since he was arrested in October last year at a coffee shop just meters away from the US consulate in Hong Kong.
