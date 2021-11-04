When the DVD came back shattered, it felt like a sign. The creators of a Hong Kong protest documentary, titled Inside the Red Brick Wall, had sent it to regulators for a screening approval, as they had done numerous times before without issue.
However, this time the returning envelope was filled with silver shards.
“We didn’t understand why, but it was intentional,” one of the anonymous creators said. “They said it was broken by the DVD machine, but it was intentional — it came back in pieces. It felt intentional, like they were sending a message.”
The screening was approved, but with a higher rating that restricted audiences to people aged 18 or older. The moment marked a significant shift.
A few months later, in March, the theater hosting the first commercial screening of the protest film canceled that same day.
Then, the government-backed funding body, the Arts Development Council of Hong Kong, reportedly withdrew a major grant from the independent film collective that had released it.
The incidents underline the growing intolerance from authorities to anything related to the democracy movement, which wracked the territory for much of 2019.
On Wednesday last week, the Hong Kong Legislative Council criminalized politically sensitive filmmaking, with a law allowing broad censorship under the guise of national security.
The new law bans any films that the government deems could “endorse, support, glorify, encourage and incite activities that might endanger national security,” and allows officials to stop productions and screenings.
Any unauthorized screening of a banned film can incur three years in jail for those responsible, or a HK$1 million (US$128,509) fine.
“The goal is very clear: It’s to improve the film censorship system, to prevent any act endangering the national security,” Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau (邱騰華) told the council.
Obvious targets of the law are the rush of protest documentaries released in the past 12 months. The documentaries show some of the protest movement’s most violent moments and follow activists, including some who were later arrested.
Many of the films were made by anonymous teams of like-minded people who met while filming on the front lines of protests, and were inspired to tell a deeper story than reported by international media.
Several filmmakers said that the new law does not affect them much more than the National Security Law already did. Some have gone to ground, working anonymously, while others have fled Hong Kong.
The biggest effect of the new censorship law would be on Hong Kong’s status as an international film hub and the territory’s rich catalogue of lauded, thoughtful and often political films, several said.
Last week’s law allows Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang (鄧炳強) to ban the screening of existing films if he determines they threaten national security.
“We have so many films critical of governments, especially from before 1997 when we were still a colony of Britain,” the Inside the Red Brick Wall filmmaker said.
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
LEGISLATIVE VOTE TOMORROW: Japan’s ruling party might buck a downward trend in the country’s westernmost prefecture and win an additional seat from a pacifist coalition Former Japanese minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Uruma, Japan, as she relishes the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Okinawa Prefecture — long a bastion of the pacifist opposition — the LDP’s harder line on China and proactive