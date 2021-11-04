China plans to reduce average coal consumption during electricity generation at power plants to improve energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
By 2025, coal-fired power plants must adjust their consumption rate to an average of 300g of standard coal per kilowatt-hour (kWh), the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement yesterday.
“Further promoting the energy saving and consumption reduction at coal-fired power units is an effective means to improve energy efficiency and is of great significance for achieving carbon emission peak in the power industry,” the commission said.
Photo: AFP
Carbon dioxide emissions from the power generation and heating sector accounts for about 40 percent of total emissions of the gas in China.
Average coal use last year for the generation of electricity was 305.5g per kWh, down from 370g per kWh in 2005.
“The reduction of coal use helped to cut 6.67 billion tonnes of [carbon dioxide] emissions from the power sector in 2006-2020, or 36 percent of total emission reductions in the industry,” the commission said.
The commission asked new power plant projects to adopt ultra-super critical units that consume coal at an average rate below 270g per kWh, while new water-cooling units that use more than 285g per kWh and air-cooling units higher than 300g per kWh will not be allowed.
It also said that power plants with average coal use above 300g per kWh that cannot be upgraded for energy efficiency improvement would be shut down.
The country also plans to complete flexibility adjustments at 200 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity by 2025, which would help transform coal plants to backup power sources from the dominant fuel source currently and help boost use of power from renewable sources.
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
LEGISLATIVE VOTE TOMORROW: Japan’s ruling party might buck a downward trend in the country’s westernmost prefecture and win an additional seat from a pacifist coalition Former Japanese minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Uruma, Japan, as she relishes the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Okinawa Prefecture — long a bastion of the pacifist opposition — the LDP’s harder line on China and proactive