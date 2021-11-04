COP26 Climate Summit: China sets target for use of coal at its power plants

BEIJING





China plans to reduce average coal consumption during electricity generation at power plants to improve energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

By 2025, coal-fired power plants must adjust their consumption rate to an average of 300g of standard coal per kilowatt-hour (kWh), the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement yesterday.

“Further promoting the energy saving and consumption reduction at coal-fired power units is an effective means to improve energy efficiency and is of great significance for achieving carbon emission peak in the power industry,” the commission said.

Workers sort coal at a facility in Datong, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Carbon dioxide emissions from the power generation and heating sector accounts for about 40 percent of total emissions of the gas in China.

Average coal use last year for the generation of electricity was 305.5g per kWh, down from 370g per kWh in 2005.

“The reduction of coal use helped to cut 6.67 billion tonnes of [carbon dioxide] emissions from the power sector in 2006-2020, or 36 percent of total emission reductions in the industry,” the commission said.

The commission asked new power plant projects to adopt ultra-super critical units that consume coal at an average rate below 270g per kWh, while new water-cooling units that use more than 285g per kWh and air-cooling units higher than 300g per kWh will not be allowed.

It also said that power plants with average coal use above 300g per kWh that cannot be upgraded for energy efficiency improvement would be shut down.

The country also plans to complete flexibility adjustments at 200 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity by 2025, which would help transform coal plants to backup power sources from the dominant fuel source currently and help boost use of power from renewable sources.