US refuses to stop oil, gas sales, despite leaders’ vow

AP, BILLINGS, Montana





US President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to sell oil and gas leases on huge tracts of public land in the US’ west, despite the US Department of the Interior’s conclusion that doing so could cost US society billions of dollars in climate change impacts, government documents showed.

Administration officials last week announced that government regulators for the first time are to analyze greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels extracted from government-owned lands across the US.

Burning those fuels accounts for about 20 percent of energy-related US emissions, making them a target for climate advocates, who want to shut down leasing.

An oil pumpjack stands idle next to a McDonald’s in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Biden campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.

Hundreds of parcels of land that companies nominated for leasing were dropped from the sales because of concerns about wildlife being harmed by drilling rigs.

Yet officials with the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said that for now there is little they can do to prevent the broad climate change impacts from burning fuels extracted from the remaining parcels.

That is in part because they cannot discern the significance of emissions from government-owned fuel reserves versus other sources, officials wrote in the documents.

The determination applies to lease sales planned early next year in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and other states.

“BLM has limited decision authority to meaningfully or measurably prevent the cumulative climate change impacts that would result from global emissions,” agency officials wrote.

Similar statements were included in documents released for sales in other states.

The leasing plans could change as the administration continues to analyze greenhouse gas emissions and their effects on people and the environment, administration officials said on Tuesday.