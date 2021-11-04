US President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to sell oil and gas leases on huge tracts of public land in the US’ west, despite the US Department of the Interior’s conclusion that doing so could cost US society billions of dollars in climate change impacts, government documents showed.
Administration officials last week announced that government regulators for the first time are to analyze greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels extracted from government-owned lands across the US.
Burning those fuels accounts for about 20 percent of energy-related US emissions, making them a target for climate advocates, who want to shut down leasing.
Photo: AFP
Biden campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
Hundreds of parcels of land that companies nominated for leasing were dropped from the sales because of concerns about wildlife being harmed by drilling rigs.
Yet officials with the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said that for now there is little they can do to prevent the broad climate change impacts from burning fuels extracted from the remaining parcels.
That is in part because they cannot discern the significance of emissions from government-owned fuel reserves versus other sources, officials wrote in the documents.
The determination applies to lease sales planned early next year in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and other states.
“BLM has limited decision authority to meaningfully or measurably prevent the cumulative climate change impacts that would result from global emissions,” agency officials wrote.
Similar statements were included in documents released for sales in other states.
The leasing plans could change as the administration continues to analyze greenhouse gas emissions and their effects on people and the environment, administration officials said on Tuesday.
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
LEGISLATIVE VOTE TOMORROW: Japan’s ruling party might buck a downward trend in the country’s westernmost prefecture and win an additional seat from a pacifist coalition Former Japanese minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Uruma, Japan, as she relishes the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Okinawa Prefecture — long a bastion of the pacifist opposition — the LDP’s harder line on China and proactive