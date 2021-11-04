US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused China and Russia of failing to show leadership on climate change in blistering criticism of their leaders for not attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Speaking at the UN summit aimed at forging a new climate agreement, Biden called his own presence and promises proof that “America is back.”
“The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader — not showing up, come on,” Biden told journalists before flying out of Glasgow. “It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?”
Photo: AP
“It’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not showing up,” he said. “The rest of the world looked at China and said: ‘What value are they providing?’”
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has not traveled outside of China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.
Biden was even more scathing about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who does travel and met the US president in Geneva, Switzerland, in June.
“His tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything,” Biden said.
Biden has ramped up US climate action with promises to zero out carbon emissions by 2050, although he still faces domestic hurdles.
Biden said he was making good on his vow on his first international trip as president — to a G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in June — that the US was returning to the international stage.
“Two world leaders came up to me today and said: ‘Thank you for your leadership. You’re making a big difference here,’” Biden said, acknowledging that his comments sounded “self-serving.”
US officials had earlier expected Xi to meet Biden for the first time as president at this weekend’s G20 summit in Rome.
However, the two countries instead said that they would meet virtually by the end of the year.
Biden said he hoped their talks would bring more predictability in relations that have been soured by disputes on myriad fronts, including human rights and China’s growing assertiveness regarding Taiwan.
“I’m going to be clear. This is competition; it does not have to be conflict,” Biden said.
Without addressing Taiwan directly, Biden said he did not believe there would be conflict with China.
“I don’t anticipate there will be a need for physical conflict,” Biden said.
