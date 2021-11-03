NIGERIA
Building collapse kills six
At least six people have died after a high-rise that was under construction in Lagos collapsed on Monday, the state emergency services head said yesterday. Building collapses are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard. State official Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a search-and-rescue effort had been launched. “Currently all responders are on the ground as search and rescue is ongoing,” he said. Four people were rescued alive and three more treated for minor injuries at the scene, he said. Witnesses say up to 100 people are missing after the luxury residential structure crumbled, trapping workers under a pile of rubble.
IRAN
Minister has COVID-19
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry’s spokesman said. “His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on Monday, adding that the minister’s agenda of visits had changed. Earlier on Monday, the ministry reported that Amirabdollahian was going to India by the end of this month to attend a meeting at the Indo-Iranian Joint Economic Commission.
UNITED STATES
Jesse Jackson hospitalized
Reverend Jesse Jackson was hospitalized on Monday in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus, a spokesman said. The 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell, Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins said. Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests, including a CT scan, which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. “Family, he’s resting comfortably and doing well,” Santita Jackson, one of Jackson’s daughters, posted on Twitter.
UNITED STATES
SpaceX mission delayed
NASA has delayed the launch of an upcoming SpaceX mission to the International Space Station because of a “minor” medical issue affecting one of the crew. The launch, first scheduled for Sunday, but then delayed to today because of unsuitable weather, has now been shifted to Saturday at the earliest, NASA said on its Web site. The issue is not a medical emergency or related to COVID-19, it said. The four-person crew are to remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida while preparing for the launch.
INDONESIA
Suitcase murderer deported
Heather Mack, a US national who was released from prison last week after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, was yesterday to be deported to her country, an immigration official in Bali said. Mack, from Chicago, was jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, for killing her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and stuffing her remains in a suitcase on Bali. Arrested in 2014 in a case that captured global attention due to its grisly nature, Schaefer was sentenced in 2015 to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack, then 19, received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder. She was released from prison after being given a 34-month remission for good behavior, said Kerobokan prison’s chief for women inmates Lili, who goes by only one name.
